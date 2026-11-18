A Brampton daycare employee faces criminal negligence charges following serious injuries to two toddlers at the facility. Peel Police investigate ongoing leads from 2020 and 2023 incidents.

Peel Regional Police have confirmed that a daycare employee in Brampton, Ontario, was charged with criminal negligence after two young children allegedly suffered serious injuries while in her care. The initial investigation was triggered by a severe injury to a two-year-old child at the home-based facility in September 2023, which authorities later linked to a prior incident involving a three-year-old girl in March 2020.

Investigation Details and Injuries

The law enforcement agency launched its probe into the unregistered home daycare after receiving reports that the toddler sustained a significant injury during care in the fall of 2023. As officers reviewed the circumstances surrounding that specific event, they uncovered evidence of a separate, earlier occurrence where a three-year-old girl also experienced serious harm at the same location. The facility operated within a private residence, and while the specific name of the home was not disclosed in public statements, the location is confirmed to be within the city limits of Brampton in the Peel Region.

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Charges and Court Proceedings

On January 16, authorities arrested the suspect and formally charged her with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. These charges represent the culmination of the initial findings, though the case has not yet been tested in a courtroom setting. The suspect made her first court appearance on Monday, marking the beginning of formal legal proceedings. The allegations stem from the duty of care owed to the children in her supervision, with the charges alleging a failure to provide proper care or safety.

Police Seeking Additional Witnesses

Peel Regional Police have stated that the investigation remains active and that officers believe there are additional witnesses who may possess relevant information about the conditions at the daycare. Investigators are urging anyone who has details regarding the safety of the children or the conduct of the employee to come forward. The Special Victims Unit has been assigned to the case and is handling the outreach to potential sources of evidence.

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Community Impact and Next Steps

Residents and parents in the Brampton area are encouraged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460, if they have any information related to the case. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Peel Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting their website at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. The police continue to monitor the situation as the legal process unfolds and the charges against the employee await judicial review.

The Ministry of the Attorney General has since confirmed that all charges against the accused were withdrawn in February 2025. This development marks the conclusion of the legal proceedings against the former daycare worker, although the initial investigation by Peel Regional Police highlighted serious safety concerns at the facility during the 2020 and 2023 incidents.