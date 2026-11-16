The Bragg Creek Community Association is raising $50,000 after a cyber attack drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from its accounts on November 5. The fraud threatens vital community services and upcoming holiday events.

The Bragg Creek Community Association is launching an urgent fundraising campaign to recover $50,000 after a sophisticated cyber attack completely drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from its financial accounts.

Terri-Lynn Duque Confirms Fraud Incident

Terri-Lynn Duque, the association president, confirmed that the devastating fraud occurred on the afternoon of November 5, forcing the volunteer-run nonprofit to seek immediate emergency support to maintain its operations during a critical period. The organization currently relies on a mix of external donations and emergency county funding requests to bridge a significant gap caused by the loss of decades of accumulated operating reserves.

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The breach was initially detected when the association bookkeeper received a direct warning call from Interac regarding suspicious transactions being processed against the nonprofit accounts. Upon receiving this alert, the association immediately contacted its banking institution and discovered that all three of its operating accounts had been entirely drained of funds.

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Duque reported that the unauthorized transactions were executed with extreme speed, with roughly one transaction processed every minute for several consecutive minutes, leaving the organization with almost no time to intervene or freeze the assets. While the Bragg Creek Community Association has declined to disclose the exact total amount stolen, it confirmed that the loss represents hundreds of thousands of dollars, including funds held in long-term operating reserves.

The association's internal IT and security teams conducted a thorough investigation of their computers and network infrastructure but found no evidence suggesting the fraud originated from within their own systems or staff. Consequently, the bank is conducting its own independent investigation, while the association has simultaneously filed a formal police report with the RCMP, notified its insurance provider, and engaged legal counsel to explore all available avenues for recovery.

Banking Recovery Process Takes Months

Terri-Lynn Duque stated that the banking recovery process is expected to take between eight to twelve months, or potentially longer, creating an immediate liquidity crisis for the nonprofit. To keep essential services running during this extended wait, the association is requesting $30,000 in immediate donations to cover vendor cheques that had already been issued before the fraud was discovered.

An additional $20,000 is required within the next two weeks to cover basic operating costs and ensure that core programs remain active for the community members who depend on these services. The financial loss threatens the operations of a vital community hub located at 23 White Avenue in Bragg Creek, which houses a daycare, preschool, church, library, food bank, and counselling services.

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The timing of the attack is particularly damaging as the association prepares for its busiest season of the year, including an artisans Christmas market that begins this Friday. Upcoming events include a community gathering featuring an Elton John impersonator and a twelve-piece band on November 27, followed by the annual Spirit of Christmas celebration the following weekend, which typically draws thousands of local residents.

Fundraising Efforts Integrated Into Holiday Events

In response to the crisis, the Bragg Creek Community Association plans to integrate fundraising efforts into its upcoming holiday events while continuing to accept direct donations through its online charity portal and the official website at www.braggcreekca.com. Residents who prefer traditional methods are encouraged to deliver cash or cheques directly to the community centre address.

Additionally, the association has formally requested emergency funding from Rocky View County to assist with capital and operating costs over the next four to six weeks while the investigation and insurance claims are processed.