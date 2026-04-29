Brady Tkachuk Addresses Playoff Disappointment and Future with Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk discusses the team’s first-round playoff sweep by the Carolina Hurricanes, denies rumors about his future, and reflects on the season’s challenges and progress. Despite a disappointing postseason, Tkachuk remains committed to the team and city, emphasizing resilience and family priorities.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk returned to Ottawa on Wednesday following the birth of his second child to address the team’s first-round playoff sweep by the Carolina Hurricanes .

The 25-year-old American forward, who was unavailable for the team’s season-ending media availability on Monday due to his wife Emma going into labor, expressed frustration over persistent rumors about his future with the team. Tkachuk emphasized that he has repeatedly denied any interest in leaving Ottawa, calling the speculation tiresome and distracting. I feel like I’ve answered this hundreds of times, he said.

None of that, I feel like I’ve never shown, I’ve never said, none of those things ever came out of my mouth. And quite honestly, it’s just getting frustrating. It’s becoming a distraction, because I have been fully committed to this team, to the city, and it’s just becoming a distraction and frustrating to deal with. Tkachuk, who was held without a point in the four-game series against Carolina, admitted that the loss weighed heavily on him.

I don’t think anybody’s more frustrated with how everything went than me, he said. At the end of the day I didn’t play good enough. I tried doing everything in my power to get my game going to make an impact, and just felt like nothing was going, nothing was going in, nothing was going my way. I have to live with that.

Despite the disappointing playoff exit, Tkachuk believes the Senators made progress this season. He sustained a hand injury early in the year that required surgery and forced him to miss 20 games, but he also had the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream by winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. The Senators reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season under his leadership, though their campaign ended abruptly at the hands of the Hurricanes.

Tkachuk praised the team’s resilience in the face of adversity, including injuries and external noise on social media. Head coach Travis Green had previously dismissed the chatter as white noise, and Tkachuk echoed that sentiment. I mean, there was a lot of it, and, at times, to be honest, it was frustrating to kind of deal with that, he said. But I think our team, like you said, just stopped listening and stopped not really caring what other people said.

All we cared about were the guys in the room, our effort, our attitude and our mindset and I think it showed that nothing really mattered to us other than the guys in that room. Tkachuk, who has two years remaining on his contract, expressed confusion over the skepticism surrounding his commitment to Ottawa. With no possibility of contract negotiations until July 2027, he questioned why the rumors persist.

I mean, honestly, I don’t really, honestly I don’t get why, he said. It’s a consistent thing, and it’s happened so many times, personally, and it’s frustrating to have to answer to something that has never been spoken out of my mouth. Has never been spoken from the team’s mouth but I just feel like I have to consistently answer to it, and it’s just frustrating.

For now, Tkachuk will focus on family life, having opted out of competing with the U.S. at the upcoming world hockey championship. With a growing family of four, he is looking forward to spending time with his loved ones before turning his attention back to hockey





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