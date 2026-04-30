Brady House's Grand Slam Powers Nationals to 14-2 Rout of Mets

Brady House hits his first career grand slam as the Washington Nationals dominate the New York Mets 14-2, setting a season-high in runs. Cade Cavalli records 10 strikeouts in consecutive starts, while the Mets' pitching struggles continue.

Brady House of the Washington Nationals delivered a standout performance, capping a dominant seven-run fourth inning with his first career grand slam as his team routed the struggling New York Mets 14-2 on a wet Wednesday night at Citi Field.

The Nationals set a season-high for runs, fueled by Curtis Mead’s four hits, including a late home run, and four runs scored. James Wood contributed three RBIs and three runs, while CJ Abrams added three hits and two RBIs, showcasing the team’s offensive depth. The young Nationals bounced back from an 8-0 loss in the series opener, improving their road record to 11-7.

Cade Cavalli (1-1) delivered a strong pitching performance, striking out 10 over six innings, matching his career high set in his previous start against Atlanta. His final 24 pitches were all strikes, marking the longest streak in the majors this season. Cavalli became the first Washington pitcher to record at least 10 strikeouts in consecutive starts since Max Scherzer in July 2020.

Despite Juan Soto’s continued success against his former team—hitting his second consecutive home run and finishing with three hits—the Mets’ pitching struggles persisted. David Peterson (0-4), making his first start since April 13 after being demoted to the bullpen, allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, including three walks in the pivotal fourth inning.

Reliever Sean Manaea was equally ineffective, surrendering House’s grand slam, the Nationals’ first of the season, as New York fell for the 16th time in 19 games. The Mets’ pitching woes were further highlighted by Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.90 ERA), who has lost three straight starts heading into the series finale. Veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.49 ERA) will take the mound for Washington, seeking to build on the team’s offensive momentum.

The Nationals’ victory was a much-needed rebound after a tough loss, with their young core—House, Mead, Wood, and Abrams—leading the charge. Meanwhile, the Mets continue to search for consistency, particularly from their rotation, as they struggle to find their footing in a challenging season





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