Bradley Joudrey broke down in court while recounting the fatal arson of friend Jonathan Graham in London. The trial continues with closing arguments scheduled for December 2.

Bradley Joudrey, a 36-year-old defendant, took the stand in his own defense during the first-degree murder trial of 29-year-old Jonathan Graham. The testimony occurred in London as Joudrey emotionally recounted the events of July 12, 2022. He sobbed frequently while describing the death of his best friend, who died from thermal injuries after being set on fire.

Testimony Details and Immediate Events

Joudrey told the court that he was upset with Graham following a night of drinking. The two men had a fight at an after-hours hangout in east London. Joudrey stated that they had arguments but never physical fights. He admitted he was the one who got punched and was subsequently kicked out of the establishment.

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The accused explained that he left the gathering in anger and embarrassment. He planned to get revenge on Graham by setting his vehicle on fire. Joudrey said he drove away to siphon gasoline into a plastic pop bottle from his ATV. He grabbed a Pepsi bottle and a beer before driving to meet Graham.

After several phone calls and text messages, Joudrey met Graham at a strip plaza. This location features a convenience store at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street. Joudrey saw Graham's white Jeep parked at the side of the store.

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Crown Attorney Cross-Examination

Crown Attorney Marcia Hilliard questioned Joudrey about his intentions on the night of the incident. She asked if he was planning to kill Jon in his car. Joudrey firmly denied this accusation, stating he never meant to kill his friend.

Hilliard then challenged Joudrey's claim that he did not watch Graham burn. The prosecutor asked if Joudrey sat in his car for a couple of seconds to watch his friend die. Joudrey disagreed with this characterization of his actions.

The Crown also questioned why Joudrey did not call 911 to help Graham. The accused admitted he did not call because he was selfish. He stated that he was worried about going to jail instead of helping his friend. Joudrey expressed that he regrets everything.

Arrest and Current Legal Status

Joudrey said he ran away from the scene after setting Graham on fire. He crashed his Dodge Journey while driving away. He stated that he was super panicked when he realized he had set his best friend on fire. Joudrey described himself as a functioning alcoholic during his testimony.

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London Police arrested Joudrey when he returned to the crash site. He went back to retrieve his identification and cellphone. Graham was rushed to the hospital but died from thermal injuries.

Joudrey has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge. The trial is now adjourned until December 2. On that date, the Crown and the defense are expected to give closing arguments. The court awaits the final summations from both legal teams.