South Simcoe Police arrest two men after a speeding stop in Bradford West Gwillimbury reveals a loaded handgun and accessible cannabis, resulting in 16 total charges.

South Simcoe Police arrested two men and laid 16 charges following a traffic stop in Bradford West Gwillimbury on November 12. The incident began at 3:25 a.m. when officers observed a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds near the intersection of Line 5 and Coffey Road in Bradford.

Vehicle Stop Details and Evidence Found

Police initiated the stop due to the speeding violation, but the situation escalated quickly once officers approached the vehicle. Upon inspection, investigators determined that cannabis was readily accessible to the occupants inside the car. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded Glock .40-calibre handgun. The firearm was equipped with a magazine capable of holding 13 rounds of ammunition, which exceeds the legal capacity limit under Canadian regulations. These findings provided the immediate basis for the multiple criminal charges laid against both individuals.

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Charges Against 21-Year-Old Bradford Man

The 21-year-old resident of Bradford faces eight distinct charges stemming from the operation. He is charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Additionally, he faces charges for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and driving without surrendering his licence. The driver is also charged with operating a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Additional Charges For Vaughan Suspect

A 20-year-old man from Vaughan was arrested and faces eight separate charges related to the same incident. The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless use of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He also faces charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition. Further charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited device, and failure to comply with a probation order.

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Legal Implications Of Firearm Regulations

The discovery of the handgun with an oversized magazine highlights strict enforcement of firearm storage and capacity laws. The magazine holding 13 rounds is classified as a prohibited device because it exceeds the standard legal limit for ammunition capacity. This specific detail strengthens the charges for possession of a prohibited device and contributes to the counts of unauthorized possession. The presence of the loaded weapon in a moving vehicle also elevates the severity of the charges to possession for a dangerous purpose, which carries significant legal consequences.

Next Steps In The Criminal Process

Both suspects are currently facing a comprehensive list of criminal offences that will be processed through the justice system. The charges range from traffic and cannabis violations to serious firearm offences, reflecting the multiple infractions committed during the incident. The probation order violation against the Vaughan man adds an additional layer of legal complexity to his case. South Simcoe Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing as they prepare the case for court proceedings.