Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval, saying the agreement is in the best interests of their family. The settlement ends a bitter fight that exposed abuse allegations from a 2016 private jet flight.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their bitter legal fight over the sale of a French winery they bought together, the former couple said Wednesday.

The settlement, announced in a terse statement provided to U.S. media, ends a dispute over Chateau Miraval, the upscale estate whose ownership became bound up in a vicious divorce. No details of the agreement were released. The statement said: We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further.

Also read Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Settle Long-Running Legal Battle Over Winery

It added: Any comments in media stories attributed to sources are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us. The statement was cited by People. Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, who have six children together, split in 2016 after 12 years together. Their acrimonious divorce was not finalized until 2024.

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Jolie Sells Winery Stake Amidst Divorce Battle

All six children are now adults; the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 in July. Many of the Jolie-Pitt children have reportedly since dropped their father's surname. Midway through the legal tussle, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a unit of the Stoli Group, the global drinks behemoth behind Stolichnaya vodka. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, saying she had abandoned an agreement that he would buy her half of Chateau Miraval.

He said the sale was vindictive and unlawful, should not have been made without his consent and ruined a private space that had been a second home. In legal filings, Pitt claimed the sale violated an agreement that required prior approval from both parties. Jolie shot back with a countersuit accusing her estranged husband of being vindictive.

The Lara Croft star claimed in earlier filings that Pitt had refused to buy her out of the winery because she would not sign a non-disclosure agreement that her legal team said was an attempt to keep her quiet about alleged domestic abuse. Those allegations included an incident aboard a private jet in which she said Pitt had choked one of their children and hit another, as the family flew from California to France in September 2016.

Allegations of Domestic Abuse Surface in Legal Filings

The descriptions of the abuse alleged on the private flight were not public until Jolie filed a cross-complaint in the dispute. Jolie and her attorneys said Pitt had demanded she sign a wide-ranging nondisclosure agreement about him as part of the proposed deal that was an attempt to cover up his abuse of her and the children. No criminal charges were ever filed over the allegations.

The FBI and child services officials had investigated Pitt's actions on the flight, centering on the treatment of their eldest son. A heavily redacted FBI report obtained by The Associated Press in 2022 said an agent provided a probable cause statement to prosecutors on Pitt, but that after discussing the merits, it was agreed by all parties that criminal charges would not be pursued.

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The document said Jolie was personally conflicted about supporting charges, and in a later court filing she said she opted not to push for them for the sake of the family. Pitt has denied being abusive but did not defend his behavior on the flight. Pitt said in a 2017 interview with GQ that he had a drinking problem at the time, but had since become sober and was going to therapy.

In an interview with Esquire earlier this year, he said he was sober for seven years but had started drinking again in a more restrained manner. The couple's use of private judges, an increasingly common move among splitting celebrities in recent years, kept the details of the divorce largely under wraps. But the winery lawsuit became a way for details of their dispute to become public.

Pitt and Jolie Maintain Strict Privacy Regarding Split

Publicly, both Pitt and Jolie have been extremely tight-lipped on everything surrounding their split, despite robust promotional tours for various projects. Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston at the time. The couple became one of the most marketable pairings in Hollywood, with press and fans referring to them as Brangelina.

Both were among the most elite stars in film when they began dating in 2004. The star of Maleficent and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie won an Oscar for her performance in 1999's Girl, Interrupted. Pitt, the star of Fight Club and Inglourious Basterds, thrived as both actor and producer after the split.

He won his own Academy Award for 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the crowning achievement in an awards season that some in media framed as a redemption and brought major public affection for him. Jolie kept a less visible profile in the years since the divorce, though she directed several films and appeared in several more while trying to focus on raising the children. She was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the legendary soprano.