Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval, stating the agreement is in the best interests of their family. The former couple said no further comments will be made and denied media reports attributed to sources.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their bitter legal fight over the sale of a French winery they bought together, the former couple said Wednesday.

The Hollywood stars announced the out-of-court agreement over Chateau Miraval, the upscale estate whose ownership became bound up in a vicious divorce. In a terse statement provided to U.S. media, Pitt and Jolie gave no details on the terms of the agreement. We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further, the statement said. The statement was cited by People magazine on November 25, 2026.

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The former couple also pushed back on unnamed sources. Any comments in media stories attributed to sources are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us, the statement said. Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, have six children together. They split in 2016 after 12 years together, and their acrimonious divorce was not finalized until 2024.

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Winery Dispute Runs Alongside Divorce

The winery dispute ran alongside their divorce proceedings for years. Midway through the legal tussle, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a unit of the Stoli Group, the global drinks behemoth behind Stolichnaya vodka. In legal filings, Pitt claimed the sale violated an agreement that required prior approval from both parties. Jolie shot back with a countersuit accusing her estranged husband of being vindictive.

The Lara Croft star claimed in earlier filings that Pitt had refused to buy her out of the winery because she would not sign a non-disclosure agreement. Her legal team said the NDA was an attempt to keep her quiet about alleged domestic abuse. Those allegations included an incident aboard a private jet in which she said Pitt had choked one of their children and hit another.

Jet Abuse Allegations Sparked Legal Battle

The family was flying from California to France in September 2016 at the time. No criminal charges were ever filed over the allegations. Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The couple became one of the most marketable pairings in Hollywood, with press and fans referring to them as Brangelina. The settlement ends a years-long court battle that had exposed painful details from their relationship. The joint statement did not address the terms of the sale, the ownership of the winery or any financial arrangements. It also did not say whether the agreement resolves other outstanding disputes between them.

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The pair bought Chateau Miraval in the south of France and turned it into a successful wine business. The estate became a symbol of their life together before their split. After the divorce, control of the property and its wine label became a central point of conflict. Pitt and Jolie have not commented beyond the joint statement.

Legal Saga Began After 2016 Separation

The statement was provided to U.S. media and reported by outlets including People. The former couple said any future comments attributed to sources should not be treated as coming from them or their inner circle. The settlement was announced on Wednesday and reported on November 25, 2026. It marks the latest turn in a legal saga that began after their 2016 separation.

The divorce was finalized in 2024, but the winery fight continued until the out-of-court deal.