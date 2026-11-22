Brad Jacobs and Team Canada secure the HearingLife National title with a 4-3 victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. The win marks Jacobs' first Grand Slam triumph in six years.

Canadian skip Brad Jacobs captured his first Grand Slam of Curling title in six years by defeating top-ranked Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller 4-3 in the men's HearingLife National final on Sunday. The historic victory took place in Sydney, Nova Scotia, at the Nova Scotia Ice Centre, ending a drought that has persisted since Jacobs claimed his previous Grand Slam trophy in 2020. This win marks the eighth career Grand Slam title for Jacobs and serves as a significant milestone for the reigning Olympic champion and his Calgary-based rink.

Jacobs Secures Victory in Tight Final

The men's final was a defensive masterclass where neither team managed to build a multi-point lead in any single end. Both rinks entered the championship match with perfect 4-0 records from the round robin stage, having advanced through the playoff bracket on Saturday. The contest remained incredibly tight throughout, with the final score reflecting the high level of precision and strategy employed by both squads. Brad Jacobs, alongside his team members, executed the critical shots needed to hold off the Swiss challengers in a decisive finish.

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A key highlight of this victory was achieved by Marc Kennedy, the third for Team Jacobs. With this win, Kennedy earned his 18th career Grand Slam title, a remarkable statistic that ties him with former Canadian skip Kevin Martin for the all-time men's lead. This milestone places Kennedy in exclusive company among the most successful players in the history of the circuit, underscoring the depth and experience of the Canadian roster. The achievement adds another layer of prestige to the already significant accomplishment of winning the national title.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Execution

The competing views in the final were reflected in the strategic approaches of both teams. Brad Jacobs and his crew relied on experience and calm execution to navigate the pressure of a gold-medal match against the world's number one ranked player. Yannick Schwaller, representing Switzerland, brought a highly ranked and aggressive style of play to the ice. The Swiss team had demonstrated their dominance through the round robin and playoffs, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

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For Brad Jacobs, the victory served as validation of his team's continued elite status despite the six-year gap since his last Grand Slam triumph. The performance highlighted the resilience of the Canadian squad, which had to maintain focus through every end without allowing the game to open up. The strategic battle was characterized by precise stone placement and difficult decisions, with both skip-level players making critical calls under intense scrutiny. The result reinforces Brad Jacobs' position as a dominant force in international curling.

Women's Title and Real-World Impact

In the women's final, Switzerland's Alina Päetz claimed her first Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip by defeating Japan's Miku Nihira 8-7. The victory was particularly significant for Päetz, as it marked her seventh overall Grand Slam title and her first in the lead role with her newly formed Geneva-based club. The match was a back-and-forth battle that saw the lead change hands in all eight ends, culminating in a dramatic conclusion.

The final moments of the women's match hinged on a single shot in the eighth end. Miku Nihira held a 7-6 lead heading into the final stone, but Alina Päetz delivered a clutch shot to score two points and secure the 8-7 victory. This win adds to Päetz's impressive resume, which already includes six previous Grand Slam titles, four world championships, and an Olympic silver medal. The result for Team Päetz highlights the rising competitiveness of the Swiss women's program on the global stage.

The outcomes of these finals have immediate implications for the standings and the momentum of the participating teams heading into the remainder of the Grand Slam circuit. For Brad Jacobs, the title provides a psychological boost and reaffirms the team's capability to win major events. For Alina Päetz, the victory validates her transition to skip and demonstrates her ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes environments. The successes of these athletes serve as a benchmark for competitors across North America and Europe.

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The HearingLife National event concludes with Brad Jacobs and Alina Päetz as the champions of the men's and women's divisions, respectively. These titles not only award trophies but also significant ranking points that influence future tournament seedings and qualifications. The performances on Sunday in Sydney, Nova Scotia, will be analyzed by curling experts and fans alike as a key indicator of the form entering the later stages of the season. The detailed results and statistics from the final games are now available for review by the broader curling community.