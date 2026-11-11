Boyd Group reports Q3 sales up 28% to $1.01 billion, profit falls to US$81,000

Boyd Group Services Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of US$81,000 as sales rose 28 per cent to $1.01 billion, helped by new locations and same-store sales growth.

WINNIPEG - Boyd Group Services Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of US$81,000 as its sales rose 28 per cent compared with a year ago. The collision repair centre company says the profit amounted to zero cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $10.8 million or 50 cents per diluted share a year ago.

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On an adjusted basis, Boyd Group says it earned 68 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 83 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025. Latest updates on company news here Sales totalled $1.01 billion, up from $790.2 million in the same quarter last year, helped by a $206.0-million contribution from new locations that were not in operation a year ago.

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Same-store sales were up 2.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year. Boyd Group CEO Brian Kaner says the results reflect continued progress on the company's strategic priorities and ongoing outperformance of broader industry trends. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026. The results were released as part of the company's third-quarter financial report, which covers the period ending Sept. 30.

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Boyd Group Services Inc. is a leading North American collision repair centre operator, with locations across Canada and the United States. The company's sales growth was driven by both new locations and a modest increase in same-store sales, indicating ongoing demand for collision repair services. Despite the lower profit, the company's adjusted earnings per share remained positive, reflecting underlying operational performance. Investors and analysts often look at adjusted earnings to gauge the company's core profitability, excluding certain one-time items.

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The third-quarter results compare with a stronger profit performance in the same period last year, when the company benefited from different market conditions. Boyd Group has been expanding its network through acquisitions and new openings, which contributed to the significant sales increase this quarter. The company's CEO highlighted strategic priorities and industry outperformance as key factors behind the results. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.