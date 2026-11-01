You Can See Everything Leads Weekend Box Office With $10.6 Million as Clayface Trails

The Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything topped the North American box office with $10.6 million in its third weekend, narrowly beating Clayface, as Halloween weigh down on ticket sales.

The Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything claimed the number one spot at the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $10.6 million from 2,655 locations in its third weekend of release.

Documentary Beats DC Studios Movie

The film, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has now earned $63.9 million to date against a reported production budget of just $7 million. This is the first time the documentary has reached the top spot, despite generating buzz that industry analysts describe as difficult to purchase through traditional marketing means. Warner Bros. released the DC Studios movie Clayface as the primary competitor for the lead, and it finished a narrow second with $200,684 less than the winner.

Also read The Wildest Celebrity Costumes From 2026’s Star-Studded Halloween Parties

Clayface, which focuses on the Batman villain, earned $44.1 million domestically after falling 57 percent in its second weekend. The film was released against a reported budget of $44 million, making it a relatively balanced financial entry for the studio despite the steep weekend drop. This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tom Rhys Harries in a scene from Clayface.

Advertisement

Overall, the North American box office experienced a noticeable decline this weekend as the Halloween holiday drew potential moviegoers away from theaters on Saturday. Studio estimates released on Sunday indicated that total ticket sales were unlikely to surpass US$63 million. This figure positions the current weekend as the third-lowest earning period of the year so far, reflecting a temporary slump in theatrical revenue despite a strong yearly performance.

The domestic box office remains up over 17 percent from last year, with nearly $8.5 billion collected to date for the year. Laika's animated film Wildwood secured third place with an estimated $7.5 million. The release expanded its footprint significantly by adding 150 screens in its second weekend, bringing its total presence to 3,100 theaters across the United States and Canada.

Wildwood Wicker Join Top Five

This expansion contributed to a running total of $25.9 million, although the film saw a 39 percent decrease from its opening weekend numbers. Fathom Entertainment handled the distribution for this animated title. The comedic fantasy Wicker landed in fourth place with $4.1 million. The film features Olivia Colman as a woman who commissions a basket maker to build her a wicker husband, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård.

In fifth place, Street Fighter rounded out the top five with $3.2 million during its third weekend. Both films faced stiff competition from the documentary hit and the DC superhero entry, limiting their potential growth in an already constrained market. Among notable expansions, the acclaimed Sundance indie film The Only Living Pickpocket in New York added over 1,000 locations in its second weekend. The film generated $1.9 million from these new screens, landing it comfortably in the top ten.

Advertisement

Netflix Historical Drama Earns Revenue

Netflix also reported earnings from the theatrical release of its Second World War film The Mosquito Bowl. The movie made $455,000 from 349 locations, demonstrating limited but steady interest in the historical drama. Another title, La Bola Negra, performed slightly lower, earning $418,000 from only 38 locations in its third weekend. This brought its running total to $1.2 million, indicating a slower rollout compared to its competitors.

With final domestic figures being released on Monday, the list reflects estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at United States and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak data. The Resident Evil film took sixth place with $2.5 million, while Other Mommy also earned $2.5 million for seventh place. Heart of the Beast followed with $1.6 million in ninth place, and Sense and Sensibility rounded out the top ten with $1.4 million.

Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press reported these details, providing a comprehensive overview of the weekend's performance. The data underscores the impact of holiday schedules on box office totals, particularly the significant drop on Saturdays when audiences prioritize seasonal celebrations over cinema visits.