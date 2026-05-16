Bovine Colostrum Shortage Disrupts Alberta's Cattle Industry, Stressful Situation for Farmers

Alberta's cattle farmers are facing a shortage of bovine colostrum, an essential resource for their calves to develop their immune systems. The sudden lack of this product has led to a critical situation, with farmers having to rely on alternative means or face losses.

Sidney Haeberle, a farmer and farm supply store owner in east-central Alberta, has recently encountered challenges in sourcing bovine colostrum , a lifesaving product for calves.

The shortage was never an issue in the past, and it has become a stressful situation for Alberta's cattle producers, who rely on the colostrum to protect their newborns. The product, similar to baby formula, provides calves with antibodies and nutrients to support their immune systems during their first 24 hours of life.

The sudden lack of bovine colostrum has led to a significant impact on the cattle industry, causing farmers to mix bagged colostrum or intervene when cows reject calves or experience birthing complications





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