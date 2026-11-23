The Boston Celtics suffered their first four-game losing streak since 2021 after a narrow 88-87 defeat to the Golden State Warriors, ending a historic 429-game streak of no such skids.

The Boston Celtics have endured their most significant recent slump, falling to the Golden State Warriors with a final score of 88-87 on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This defeat marks a historic end to a remarkable era of consistency for the franchise, as it represents the first time the team has lost four consecutive games since May 2021. The loss was sealed by a critical defensive stand from Draymond Green with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Celtics End Historic 429-Game Unbeaten Skid

The Celtics are now on their worst losing skid in years, breaking a streak that had lasted 429 games without a four-game losing stretch. This run was the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only the 468-game span that occurred between 1962 and 1968. For over four seasons, the team had managed to avoid such a prolonged downturn, making this current four-game slide a notable statistical anomaly in their modern history.

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Boston appeared poised to extend their dominance early in the contest, building a lead of as many as 11 points late in the third quarter. However, the Golden State Warriors began to chip away at the deficit, slowly reclaiming momentum as the game progressed. The Celtics found themselves in a precarious position as the Warriors closed the gap, turning a comfortable advantage into a tense, one-possession battle heading into the final minutes.

Podziemski Leads Warriors While Curry Remains Out

The Warriors, who were also riding a five-game losing streak prior to this matchup, managed to secure the win thanks to strong performances from their supporting cast. Brandin Podziemski led all scorers with 18 points and seven rebounds, hitting the crucial three-pointer with approximately 2:30 left in the game that gave Golden State the lead. That basket proved to be the final score of the contest for the home team, as they held on to protect the advantage.

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Charles Bassey contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added nine points alongside his vital defensive play. The team achieved this victory despite the absence of star guard Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined due to an abdominal injury. This win improved the Warriors' record to 9-8 on the season, halting their own recent struggles and providing a significant morale boost.

Tatum Struggles as Celtics Record Season-Low Points

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds but struggled significantly from the floor, shooting 8 of 20 overall. His second-half performance was particularly ineffective, as he went 0 of 7 from the field after the break. With just eight seconds remaining, Tatum had a clear look to win the game but drove at Green and missed a fadeaway jumper from the elbow, leaving the Celtics short.

Derrick White scored 14 points, and Luka Garza added 10 points off the bench, making them the only other Celtics to reach double figures. The team managed only 87 total points, which stands as the fewest they have scored in any game this entire season. This offensive struggle highlighted the difficulty they faced against a Warriors team that capitalized on missed opportunities down the stretch.

Context of Recent Losses and Upcoming Schedule

This defeat is part of a broader trend of close calls and blown leads for Boston recently. The Celtics have had double-digit leads in three of their four losses this season. They previously blew a 17-point lead against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and lost a one-point game to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday after holding a 13-point advantage. Their four-game skid began on Monday with a 10-point loss to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

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Despite the historic nature of the losing streak, the Boston Celtics sit at 11-6 on the season, placing them third in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. With the calendar still not yet in December, there is ample time for the team to rebound from this slump. The longest losing streak in NBA history is 28 games, a mark the Celtics are nowhere near approaching.

The team will look to snap this four-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. While the current run of keeping losing streaks at a minimum has ended, the overall season performance remains strong. The Celtics have a clear opportunity to return to form and maintain their competitive position in the East against a Wizards team that presents a different challenge than the Warriors did in San Francisco.