BOSS and Aston Martin Ignite Montreal Grand Prix with Lance Stroll at Grand Quay Tower

BOSS and Aston Martin hosted a high-profile event at Montreal's Grand Quay Tower ahead of the Grand Prix, featuring Formula One driver Lance Stroll. The evening showcased a blend of fashion, motorsport, and local pride, with Stroll discussing his partnership with BOSS, personal style, and race preparations. The event underscored the unique energy of Montreal during the Grand Prix weekend.

The Grand Prix™ transforms Montreal into a hub of high-energy celebration, blending late-night parties, chic events, and the thrill of the race. BOSS and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team capitalized on this atmosphere by hosting a spectacular launch event at the Old Port's Grand Quay Tower, headlined by hometown hero Lance Stroll .

The evening featured sleek Aston Martin cars, a replica F1 car, panoramic skyline views, a drone show, and a stylish crowd of media, VIPs, and creators. Stroll, a BOSS brand ambassador, shared his excitement about racing at home, his partnership with BOSS, and his personal style preferences. He emphasized comfort and versatility in his wardrobe, favoring athletic suits and streetwear for day-to-day wear, and classier outfits for dinners.

He also mentioned plans to catch a Montreal Canadiens hockey game after the race. Regarding race day preparation, Stroll sticks to a relaxed routine with warm-ups and neck stretching, avoiding superstitions. His ideal downtime involves good food, whether ordering pizza or dining out with friends. The event set the tone for an exhilarating Grand Prix weekend, highlighting the synergy between motorsport, fashion, and Montreal's vibrant culture.

The text also references unrelated articles about sunscreens and beauty, which are ignored as non-substantive content





ElleCanada / 🏆 27. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fashion Sports Grand Prix Montreal Lance Stroll BOSS Aston Martin Formula One Montreal Event Fashion Motorsport Hometown Hero Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montreal bouncy‑castle tragedy fuels calls for provincial safety rules on inflatablesA three‑year‑old girl died after a bouncy castle was lifted by strong winds in LaSalle, exposing a regulatory gap for inflatable attractions in Quebec and prompting industry and safety officials to demand new oversight.

Read more »

Ferrari and Leclerc Lead the Way in Dominant First Practice at Monaco Grand PrixFerrari topped the timing sheets in the opening practice session for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc fastest and Lewis Hamilton second, signaling a potential end to Mercedes' season-long winning streak on the low-speed circuit.

Read more »

Monaco Grand Prix: Glamour, History, and the Battle Over OvertakingMonaco's iconic street circuit faces scrutiny over its lack of overtaking despite its historic prestige and glamorous setting. Recent rule changes aim to spice up the race, which has averaged just 10 overtakes per event over the last decade.

Read more »

Hamilton quickest in second practice, Ferrari favourites for pole at Monaco Grand PrixFerrari's Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the second practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more »