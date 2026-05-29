Bosa's Recovery and Return to the Field

Bosa's recovery from another major knee surgery has been encouraging, and he believes he's on track to return to the field during training camp and start the season on time for the 49ers. His previous experiences with this type of injury helped him during the rehabilitation process, and he's taking it slow to avoid rushing the recovery.

Bosa 's recovery from another major knee surgery has been encouraging, and he believes he's on track to return to the field during training camp and start the season on time for the 49ers.

Bosa's previous experiences with this type of injury helped him during the rehabilitation process, and he's taking it slow to avoid rushing the recovery. His return will be a key help for a 49ers defense that ranked last in the NFL last season with 20 sacks. Bosa has been one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL since being drafted second overall in 2019, with at least nine sacks in five healthy seasons.

His 74.5 sacks in the regular season and playoffs are the fifth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019, despite missing nearly two full seasons. His 280 total pressures rank fourth-most in the NFL in that span, according to Sportradar. While the 49ers could use more juice at pass rush, adding Bosa doesn't seem to be a likely option at this point





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