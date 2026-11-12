Verdun Mayor Condemns Sexist Caricature in Local Newspaper

Verdun borough mayor Céline-Audrey Beauregard and colleague Sterling Downey denounce a sexist drawing published by the Nuns Island Journal. The incident highlights ongoing challenges for women in local politics.

Verdun borough mayor Céline-Audrey Beauregard has issued a strong condemnation of the Nuns Island Journal after the publication ran a sexist caricature of her on its platform.

This incident has ignited a broader conversation about gender bias and the treatment of women in municipal politics within the community. Beauregard took to social media on Monday to share the offensive image and demand that the newspaper stop attacking her body. She explicitly stated that there are clear lines that should not be crossed when discussing public figures. The drawing depicts Beauregard riding a skateboard while wearing a revealing outfit.

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Sexualized Caricature Sparks Outrage

It features text in both French and English that reads, even big kids can use the pump track. This phrase is a direct reference to the still-under-construction pump track project located in Adrien-D.-Archambault Park on Nuns' Island. The construction of this park feature has been a contentious issue that recently divided local residents during community meetings. Beauregard shared a video message denouncing the sexualization of women's bodies in political discourse.

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She urged other women to share their own experiences with similar harassment online. Her colleague, Coun. Sterling Downey, addressed the controversy at last week's Verdun borough meeting. He described the portrayal as not only shocking but absolutely one hundred percent unacceptable.

Downey challenged his colleagues to consider a simple question regarding gender double standards. He asked if the illustration would have focused on sexual aspects of his body if he were the subject. The answer to that hypothetical scenario is clearly no, he noted during the session. Beauregard described the caricature as a blatant reminder of why many women hesitate to enter politics today.

Gender Bias in Municipal Politics

She explained that women do not receive the same respectful treatment as their male counterparts. Unfortunately, women are frequently attacked based on how they look rather than their ideas. Criticism often focuses on their dress, their body, and not their projects or gains for society. Her fellow municipal politician, Coun.

Sterling Downey, echoed these sentiments regarding the image. He stated that the drawing draws attention to physical appearance instead of her responsibilities. Rather than focusing on her ideas, decisions, or duties, the image sexualizes parts of her body. This reinforces the hostile environment that can deter qualified individuals from public service.

Beauregard revealed that she faced significant resistance when trying to build a diverse team. While running for borough mayor, she actively tried to recruit other women to run with her.

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Barriers to Women in Politics

However, she often received rejections based on the perceived pressure of holding office. She said she approached so many women and the first reflex was that it is not for them. The stress and personal attacks associated with political life were cited as major deterrents. The Nuns Island Journal has not yet responded to requests for comment from media outlets.

Despite the lack of response, the Verdun borough administration is taking formal action. Officials stated they are preparing a formal letter asking the newspaper to apologize. This letter is expected to be sent out in the coming days. The incident underscores the ongoing struggle for respect and equality in local governance.

Calls for Dignity in Governance

It also highlights the specific challenges women face when entering political arenas. Beauregard's stance has drawn support from colleagues who see this as a systemic issue. The community is now watching to see how the publication will respond to the backlash. The mayor's efforts to highlight these issues aim to create a more inclusive political environment.

This case serves as a stark example of the barriers women still encounter. The borough continues to support Beauregard in her call for dignity and respect.