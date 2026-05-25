Bored Panda Team Members Share Their Stories

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We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. They're perfectly unserious and just the kind of thing you need when your brain deserves a break from everything. Scroll down and enjoy! Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master's degree in International Communication.

Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania. I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics.

I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema, or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place.

By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. If you wonder what it would be like living in Dystopia, maybe we're already there, judging from these 69 pics





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