Boon's Collection: From Protests to Dam Against, Ken Boon's 'Site C Sucks Museum' Unveils Half-Century's Worth of Memorabilia.

Ken Boon's collection includes shirts, mugs, posters, and technical documents that showcase the fight against the controversial Site C dam. The museum also includes materials related to the dam's construction, naming, and Indigenous communities' opposition.

In a small log cabin along the former Peace River in northeastern B.C. , Ken Boon has amassed a half-century's worth of memorabilia from protests to stop the controversial Site C dam.

Site C faced years of lawsuits and protests from Treaty 8 First Nations and landowners over the flooding of farmland. West Moberly argued in court that the dam violated its treaty rights by flooding traditional territories already impacted by decades of dam building and industrial development in the Peace region. The dam first started generating power in 2024, and a mix of reaction was shared this week on its official naming.

The chief of the West Moberly First Nation, Chief Roland Willson, expressed his disappointment in the unofficial naming of the reservoir as a 'dreamer lake' due to its disrespect to the elders, prophets, and dreamers who had been buried underneath it. The bantam chief, however, was highly respected among the Dane-zaa people of the region. After years of negotiations with Indigenous communities, B.C.

Hydro's Indigenous-designated companies accounted for about $847 million worth of procurement and around 10 per cent of the workforce there was Indigenous





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Site C Dam Site C Protest Site C Museum John Horgan Mending Fences Canada's First Indigenous Green Party Leader

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. to rename Site C dam after deceased premier John HorganVICTORIA — British Columbia is renaming the Site C hydro dam after deceased premier John Horgan, a project he didn't support but allowed it to go ahead as costs ballooned.

Read more »

B.C. to rename Site C dam after deceased premier John HorganVICTORIA — British Columbia is renaming the Site C hydro dam after deceased premier John Horgan, a project he didn't support but allowed it to go ahead as costs ballooned.

Read more »

B.C. to rename Site C dam after deceased premier John HorganVICTORIA — Former British Columbia premier John Horgan didn't like the idea of the Site C dam when he was alive and wouldn't like being named after it in death, but Premier David Eby says the massive hydroelectric project was emblematic of Horgan's l

Read more »

Crowd torches Ebola treatment site in Congo as new cases spreadAttackers set fire to tents after a group of youths tried to retrieve the body of a suspected Ebola victim

Read more »