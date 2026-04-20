Boomer the Famous African Lion Passes Away at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The African lion famously known for a high-profile 2008 escape in Quebec has died at age 18 in British Columbia following a struggle with kidney failure.

The African lion known as Boomer, a creature whose life story captured the imagination of the public across Canada, has passed away at the age of eighteen. The iconic animal, who became a national sensation nearly two decades ago due to a daring escape that gripped the nation, was humanely euthanized on April 8 at the Greater Vancouver Zoo .

Zoo officials confirmed that the decision was made following a challenging battle with kidney failure, a chronic health condition the lion had been managing with veterinary oversight for the past year. Staff at the facility noted that despite their best efforts to provide comfort and care, a rapid and noticeable decline in his quality of life ultimately led them to this difficult but necessary conclusion to prevent further suffering. Boomer first entered the public consciousness in April 2008 when he was just a seven-month-old cub. At the time, the young lion was being temporarily housed by a resident in the Maniwaki region of Quebec, specifically in the community of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg. The situation quickly escalated into a major public safety concern when the cub managed to slip away from his keeper. This sparked a tense, multi-day search operation that saw local schools and daycares implement strict lockdown procedures. Authorities deployed extensive resources, including a police helicopter outfitted with advanced heat-seeking camera technology, to locate the animal. The public was advised to exercise extreme caution and remain indoors during the night hours as the search intensified throughout the surrounding wooded areas. The escape left an indelible mark on the community, serving as a reminder of the unpredictability of wild animals in non-traditional settings. Following his safe capture, Boomer was relocated to the Granby Zoo near Montreal before eventually being moved to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in British Columbia, where he resided for the remainder of his life. Despite the many years that have passed, his legacy remains deeply embedded in the history of western Quebec. The Kitigan Zibi Police Service recently paid tribute to the lion on social media, emphasizing that he would always hold a special place in the hearts of the local community. They even shared nostalgic anecdotes about his personality, including a fond memory regarding his love for a specific steak gifted by a local leader. As Boomer is laid to rest, his story serves as a unique chapter in Canadian wildlife history, marking the end of a long life that began with a moment of high-stakes drama and concluded with peaceful, compassionate care in British Columbia





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