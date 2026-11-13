BookTopps Hardcover Fiction Ranking: Sarah J Maas Leads November 14

Sarah J Maas retains the number one spot on the November 14 BookTopps Hardcover Fiction chart with her latest release while new titles from Danielle L Jensen and John Grisham debut in the top ten.

Sarah J. Maas secured the top position on the BookTopps Hardcover Fiction bestseller list for the week ending November 14, 2026. Her title A Court of Splintered Harmony maintains its number one rank from the previous week, demonstrating sustained consumer demand across Bloomsbury Publishing. The data provides a definitive snapshot of reader preferences during this specific mid-November period.

Hardcover Fiction Rankings Shift

Maas remains the dominant force in the top position with a list price of $42.00. Louise Penny holds the number two spot with Miss Wolcott's Ghost published by Minotaur Books, also priced at $42.00. Rebecca Yarros claims the number three position with Threshing Day from the Wing and Claw Collection, released by Entangled Publishing for $34.99. These three titles have occupied the upper echelon of the chart for multiple consecutive weeks.

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New entries appear significantly in the upper half of the rankings. Danielle L. Jensen debuts at number four with Defy the Dusk from Del Rey at a list price of $49.00. Alan Bradley enters the list at number five with Numb Were the Beadsman's Fingers from Doubleday Canada, priced at $36.00. Freida McFadden achieves two placements within the top ten, holding number seven with The Witch from Poisoned Pen Press at $41.99 and number ten with The Gift at $22.99.

Other notable authors maintain their presence through various movements. John Grisham stays at number six with The French Illusion from Doubleday, maintaining a $48.99 list price after six weeks on the chart. Michael Connelly drops to number nine with The Hollow from Little Brown & Co. at $42.00. The list also features John Gwynne at number eight with The Wolves of War from Orbit for $40.00.

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Non Fiction Best Sellers Rise

The Hardcover Non-Fiction category shows a completely fresh top tier on the November 14, 2026 list. Brad Gushue and Stephen Brunt take the number one spot with Gushue, published by Viking at $38.00. Stephen J. Harper enters at number two with Here for Canada from Signal, priced at $45.00. Michael Douglas secures number three with One Helluva Ride from Grand Central Publishing for $46.00, moving up from the eighth position in the prior week.

Peter Mansbridge and Mark Bulgutch hold number four with A Noble Profession from Simon & Schuster at $40.00. John Larsen and Jeremy Hansen rank at number five with Earthrise from Harper Collins for $41.99, dropping from the top spot in the previous cycle. Chrystia Freeland falls to number seven with Unreliable Boyfriend from Simon & Schuster at $42.00, while Andrew D. Huberman holds number eight with Protocols at $49.00.

Further down the non-fiction chart, Judi Dench and Brendan O'Hea debut at number nine with Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It from St. Martin's Press for $43.00. Malcolm Gladwell rounds out the top ten at number ten with The American Way of Killing from Little Brown & Co. for $45.00, dropping from the third position previously held.

Paperback And Canadian Categories

The Paperback Fiction rankings reveal shifting dynamics with Levi Simon taking the number one spot with Theo of Golden Allen from Simon & Schuster at $26.99. Caro Claire Burke holds number two with Yesteryear from Knopf Canada for $27.00. Kathryn Stockett maintains number three with The Calamity Club from Doubleday Canada at $28.00.

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Sarah J. Maas appears again in the paperback sector at number six with A Court of Thorns and Roses from Bloomsbury Publishing for $25.00. Matt Dinniman ranks fifth with Dungeon Crawler Carl from Ace for $27.99. Liv Zander claims positions five and seven with Crown Me Yours and Crown Me Dead respectively, both from Requited at $25.99. The category also features Lucy Foley and Agatha Christie at number ten with Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel from William Morrow Paperbacks for $27.00.

Canadian Fiction is dominated by Louise Penny at number one with Miss Wolcott's Ghost, mirroring the hardcover fiction success. Danielle L. Jensen enters Canadian Fiction at number two with Defy the Dusk for $49.00. Emily St. John Mandel holds number four with Exit Party from Harper Avenue at $38.99. Michelle Good ranks fifth with Eliza Sunshine from Random House Canada for $27.00. Shari Lapena closes the Canadian Fiction top ten at number ten with Getting Away with Murder from Doubleday Canada for $26.99.

Children And Self Improvement Lists

The Juvenile category is led by Dav Pilkey with Dog Man #15: A Sprinkle in Time from Graphix at $21.99. Jeff Kinney holds number two with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #21: Fight or Flight from Amulet Books for $19.99. Suzanne Collins takes number three with The Hunger Games from Scholastic Press for $19.99.

The Self-Improvement section is controlled by Andrew D. Huberman at number one with Protocols from Simon & Schuster for $49.00, a decline from the number eight position previously held. Asha Frost ranks second with The Inner Winter from Hay House at $24.99. Vinh Giang holds number three with Before We Forget How to Connect from Hay House for $39.99. Robert Greene and Joost Elffers rank fifth with The 48 Laws of Power from Penguin Books for $35.00.