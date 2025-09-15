Bonnie Crombie Resigns as Ontario Liberal Leader

Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie resigns after a weak showing of support at the party's annual general meeting.

Bonnie Crombie , the leader of the Ontario Liberals , announced her resignation on September 14, 2025. This comes after a lackluster showing of support at the party's annual general meeting. Crombie, who secured the party leadership in late 2023, released a statement emphasizing her commitment to a smooth transition and facilitating an orderly leadership vote. She acknowledged the necessity of prioritizing the party's future over personal ambition.

Initial reports indicated that Crombie intended to remain as leader despite receiving less than the 50% required by the Ontario Liberal constitution. However, following consultations with party members, she ultimately decided to step down. Adil Shamji, a Liberal caucus member, highlighted Crombie's understanding that the party's success hinges on collective effort rather than individual ambitions. Premier Doug Ford expressed gratitude for Crombie's years of public service, recognizing the sacrifices inherent in a political career. Crombie's political journey began at the age of 47, following a successful career in business. Her accolades include serving as a Liberal MP, Mississauga city councillor, Mississauga mayor, and now leader of the Ontario Liberals. Notably, she also announced her impending promotion to grandmother, as her daughter awaits a baby. The AGM, the party's first since the February election, witnessed an expansion of their seat count from nine to fourteen, regaining official party status. However, their aspiration to form the Official Opposition remained unfulfilled, leaving their leader without a seat in the legislature. Noah Parker, an organizer with a group advocating for a leadership race, expressed confidence in the party's ability to successfully elect a new leader. He drew parallels to the federal Liberal Party's experience, highlighting the positive impact of a leadership contest on fundraising, voter support, and electoral prospects. Other potential contenders for the leadership position include Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who had previously advocated for 'renewal' within the provincial party, and Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Liberals Bonnie Crombie Leadership Race Party Resignation Political News

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Liberals narrowly vote against leadership contest to replace Bonnie CrombieMs. Crombie cleared threshold to remain leader, but didn’t receive two-thirds level of support some wanted

Read more »

Crombie vows to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader despite weak vote of supportOntario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is indicating she will stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly.

Read more »

Crombie pledges to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader after weak vote of supportOntario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is vowing to stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly.

Read more »

Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie says she’ll resign once successor is chosenOntario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie has announced that she will be handing in her resignation.

Read more »

Bonnie Crombie announces resignation as Ontario Liberal leaderBonnie Crombie has announced she is stepping down as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party after narrowly surviving a leadership review vote with 57 pe…

Read more »

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal leader after weak show of supportCrombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race right now would do more harm than good for the party.

Read more »