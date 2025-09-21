BONK Faces Bearish Pressure Despite Strong Fundamentals: A Deep Dive into On-Chain Analysis

This analysis of BONK, a Solana-based memecoin, examines the conflicting forces influencing its price. Despite a growing community, strong tokenomics driven by burn mechanisms, and smart money accumulation, BONK is under pressure from spot selling and a lack of derivatives demand. The report delves into on-chain data, market sentiment, and technical indicators to provide a comprehensive overview of the token's current trajectory and future potential.

BONK , the Solana -based meme coin, is currently experiencing a tug-of-war between bullish fundamentals and bearish short-term pressure. While the token boasts nearly 1 million holders and a significant burn mechanism aimed at reducing supply, its price is being held down by consistent selling from spot traders and a lack of significant demand in the derivatives market.

The situation is further complicated by broader market dynamics, including the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts and post-FOMC profit-taking, which are influencing investor sentiment across the cryptocurrency landscape. The article also explores the developments of the new LetsBONKfun platform, which has already brought in substantial revenue. The analysis provided by Lennox Gitonga, a financial market and on-chain analyst at AMBCrypto, suggests that BONK's trajectory depends on its ability to attract renewed demand and overcome the short-term selling pressure. The memecoin has been down approximately 5% during the press time, even though it has gained an impressive 69% during the third quarter of this year. \On-chain data reveals a mixed picture for BONK. Smart money, for instance, is actively accumulating the token, with nearly $250,000 flowing into BONK in the last 24 hours. This accumulation indicates confidence in the project's long-term potential, even though the daily supply decline tightens the tokenomics. This is further supported by the growing community. The LetsBONKfun platform has contributed to the token’s growth and community engagement, but the spot traders have been selling. Data from CryptoQuant shows that most spot traders are selling, which has a negative impact on the price. Meanwhile, Futures Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) remains neutral, indicating a lack of strong demand in the derivatives market, this has contributed to the bearish sentiment in the short-term. Despite the bearish pressure, BONK's impressive gains in the third quarter of the year and the accumulation by smart money suggest underlying strength and potential for recovery. The revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50% which would make the tokenomics more favorable. \The analysis of BONK highlights the importance of monitoring on-chain metrics and market sentiment to understand the price movement. The current price action suggests short-term bearish sentiment, but the impressive growth of the project's ecosystem and growing community offer reasons for optimism. The presence of nearly 1 million holders suggests the long-term potential and the LetsBONKfun's revenue numbers offer a positive outlook for the future, even though it needs to overcome the short-term pressure from the spot traders. Overall, the future of BONK relies on a balance between demand and supply. If demand surges and aligns with shrinking supply, the price can recover. This makes the token highly volatile. The analysis also explores the recent emergence of AI in crypto token creation and trading. This creates more competition in the memecoin market. This is supported by the underlying bullish sentiment in the token, especially after breaking above a key trendline. According to Lennox Gitonga, the analysis helps readers understand the key drivers behind cryptocurrency valuations and trends





