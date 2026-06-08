Bonfim Dominates Muhammad in Stunning Welterweight Showdown

Brazilian standout Carlos Bonfim delivered a masterclass victory over former champion Kamaru Usman, showcasing his technical superiority and earning a lopsided unanimous decision. The result reshapes the UFC welterweight rankings, with Bonfim breaking into the top ten while Usman's title aspirations face renewed uncertainty.

In a compelling display of modern mixed martial arts strategy, Brazilian welterweight Carlos Bonfim cemented his status as a rising star with a commanding 25-minute performance against former champion Kamaru Usman .

From the opening bell, Bonfim leveraged his significant physical advantages in size, reach, and speed to control the range and dictate the pace. The 28-year-old consistently beat Usman to the punch with sharp, precise striking, while his defensive wrestling effectively nullified the Nigerian's renowned takedown attempts. Usman's vaunted ground assault never found its rhythm, and Bonfim's disciplined approach earned him a clean sweep on all three judges' scorecards for a unanimous decision victory.

The win propels Bonfim into the upper echelon of the 170-pound division, landing at number eight in the updated Sherdog worldwide welterweight rankings. This ranking surge coincides with a major shakeup triggered by the prolonged inactivity of perennial top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who has not competed in 18 months and has no scheduled return, forcing his removal from the poll. Rakhmonov's absence opens opportunities for contenders like Bonfim to climb the ladder.

Conversely, the loss extends Usman's first career losing streak to three fights, dropping him to number thirteen and casting doubt on his future near the top of the division he once ruled. At 36, the former champion must now regroup and plot a path back toward title contention. In other flyweight news, the undefeated British prospect Muhammad Mokaev, still only 25, continues to showcase his extraordinary talent despite ongoing challenges in securing high-profile UFC bouts.

Mokaev recently took a one-off fight at bantamweight at WOW 31 in Madrid, where he secured a rapid 42-second victory via ground-and-pound. The dominant finish highlighted his well-rounded skills but also underscored the career stagnation resulting from his UFC departure in July 2024 following contract disputes. Mokaev remains eager to prove himself against elite competition but must first resolve his promotional status.

The MMA landscape also saw legal Developments as a lawsuit was filed seeking to halt the UFC's upcoming White House event, though details of the filing remain sparse. Meanwhile, the Professional Fighters League finalized a stacked card for its June 27 event in San Diego, featuring several notable matchups that promise to shake up multiple weight classes





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UFC Carlos Bonfim Kamaru Usman Welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov Muhammad Mokaev PFL Rankings TKO Lawsuit

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