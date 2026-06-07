Bonfim Dominates Muhammad, Allen Outpoints Shahbazyan at UFC Apex

A recap of the UFC Apex event featuring dominant wins by Gabriel Bonfim, Brendan Allen, and others.

Gabriel Bonfim delivered a striking masterclass at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, earning a unanimous decision over former champion Gilbert Muhammad in the welterweight headliner.

All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of Bonfim, who improved to 20-1 overall and 7-1 in the UFC. The Dana White's Contender Series graduate showcased a potent jab and devastating leg kicks, repeatedly bloodying Muhammad's nose and controlling the center of the cage. Bonfim's best work came in the third round, where he snapped back Muhammad's head with a vicious three-two combination and later sent his mouthpiece flying with a mean right cross.

Despite dialing down his aggression in the final 10 minutes, Bonfim avoided any Hail Mary shots from his adversary and cemented his status as a genuine threat at 170 pounds. Muhammad, a former champion with a 24-6 record, was consistently beaten to the punch and struggled to find answers against Bonfim's relentless pressure. In the middleweight co-main event, Brendan Allen swept the scorecards with 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 marks against Edmen Shahbazyan.

Allen improved to 27-7 overall and 15-4 in the UFC, while Shahbazyan dropped to 16-6. The Xtreme Couture standout pestered Allen with his jab and body-head combinations early, but Allen landed more consequential strikes throughout the 15-minute encounter. Allen fired right hands over the top, mixed in kicks, and slashed away with close-range elbow strikes, one of which opened a gnarly cut near Shahbazyan's left eye.

Allen's offensive variety proved to be the differentiator, as he consistently outworked his opponent en route to a clear victory. Elsewhere on the card, Jack Nolan sprung a mild upset with a unanimous decision over Zakaria Ziam, potentially securing a spot in the Top 15. Nolan kept Ziam at bay with a heavy dose of kicks, held his own in the clinch, completed multiple takedowns, and paired intermittent ground-and-pound with suffocating top control.

Ziam rallied in the third round with two takedowns of his own and even climbed to full mount, but the finish he sought never materialized. The 31-year-old Bryce Mitchell leaned on takedowns and scrambles to break prospect Lucas Luna, moving from one dominant position to the next. Mitchell ultimately scrambled to the back, threatened with a face crank, and floated back to full mount before framing an arm-triangle choke to secure the win.

In the light heavyweight opener, Oskar Baraniewski delivered a vicious low kick and follow-up punches to stop Kevin Tafa in the first round. Baraniewski targeted Tafa's lead calf early, engaged in a brief clinch, then blasted a kick that spun Tafa around and deposited him on the canvas. Baraniewski stepped forward with standing-to-ground punches to prompt the stoppage, improving to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the UFC





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