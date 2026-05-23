Bonds No Longer Reliable as a Stock Market Shock Absorber: Market Pressure on Bonds from Inflation

Morgan Stanley's analysis of 150 years' worth of stock and bond data revealed that when inflation reaches high levels, bonds are no longer reliable as a stock market shock absorber. Bonds face pressure from rising yields and higher inflation, which can make them less appealing and impact their performance. On the other hand, stocks and bonds tend to fall together, making it challenging for bonds to offer effective protection. During this period, investors have witnessed the bond market's significant struggles, with even blue-chip bonds struggling to rebound. Investors seeking to protect their portfolios should be aware of these dynamics and adjust their asset allocations accordingly.

Morgan Stanley uncovered 150 years' worth of stock and bond data and reported that when inflation reaches high levels, bonds are no longer reliable as a stock market buffer.

A 60/40 portfolio, which consists of 60% equities and 40% bonds, is built on the assumption that stocks bring long-term growth, while bonds offer stability when the ride gets rough. However, the current inflationary environment and subsequent hike in interest rates have led to significant differences in performance. The S&P 500 total return index, which represents stocks, has surged above its early-2022 level.

Conversely, a 60/40 portfolio, which mirrors the stock market's performance, has also climbed up above its starting point. However, the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, a broad measure of high-quality US bonds, has only clawed back to roughly where it began the period. This is due to the fact that inflation had already peaked before the start of the chart and had not fully recovered by the time of the end of the period.

Morgan Stanley observed that when inflation surpasses 2.4%, stocks and bonds are likely to move more in the same direction. Given the current inflation threshold at 3.8%, the bond market is still under pressure. Interest rate hikes, which generally make bonds more attractive for income, have affected bond prices.

Additionally, higher yields also pressured stocks by reducing expected future profits in today's dollars. As a result, stocks and bonds fell together in 2022, whereas historically they reacted in opposite ways. Stocks later recovered more quickly, but the bond sector never delivered the same rebound. Morgan Stanley has concluded that the most critical factor in understanding how stocks and bonds move together is inflation, as it historically acts as the most significant driving force.

When inflation moved above 2.4%, stocks also tended to move in the same direction. For risk-averse investors and those who need income, the negative correlation is most helpful.

On the contrary, positive correlation refers to when stocks and bonds fall together, where the cushion offered by bonds is decreased or diminished. Conversely, for balanced investors, negative correlation is most beneficial in protecting their portfolios. Bonds still have a place in many portfolios, especially for investors who look to generate income and are not counting on big gains from bonds.

However, they may leave investors with an offset instead of a parachute. In essence, the bond market is still facing a fallacious and uncertain environment due to soaring inflation and ensuing interest rate hikes. Investors seeking to safeguard their portfolios must understand how these market-impacting dynamics are affecting bonds, as well as adjust their asset allocations accordingly. As interest rates rise, bond yields typically increase, making bonds more attractive for income.

However, the increased yields also tend to decrease bond prices, impacting the overall market. Bonds play a crucial role in maintaining the balance between income and growth, and their performance can affect overall portfolio performance. It is crucial to make informed decisions regarding one's investment strategy based on current market conditions





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Morgan Stanley 150 Years' Worth Of Stock And Bond Data Bonds' Reliability As A Stock Market Shock Abs Inflation Inflationary Environment Interest Rates Bond Yields Bond Prices S&P 500 Total Return Index Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index 60/40 Portfolio Future Profits Bond Market Pressure Surging Inflation Rebound Performance Bond Cushion Bond Offset

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