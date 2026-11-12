Bond Denied for South Carolina Father Accused of Burying 11-Month-Old Son Alive

A South Carolina father is accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive in a crate. The child survived and is expected to recover. Bond was denied for the father, who faces attempted murder charges.

A South Carolina father accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive in a crate has been denied bond. Michael Comer, 25, appeared before Judge Gary W. Reinhart, who approved a public defender and set a hearing for Dec. 10.

Comer has been in custody in Lexington County since Monday, when his son Koah was reported missing. Tyler Douglas, lead investigator for the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, told the judge that Comer showed no remorse for attempting to kill his son and tried to flee the state. Authorities have not revealed a motive. Dozens of first responders scoured the countryside for the boy, who has reddish blond hair.

Also read Missing 11-Month-Old Found Alive in Dog Crate Buried in South Carolina Woods; Father Arrested

Authorities Find Rescued Infant Alive

After a full day of searching, authorities found freshly disturbed soil and heard cries from below, Sheriff Jay Koon said. Koah was found after about 24 hours. He was released from a hospital Tuesday night and is expected to make a full recovery. A video about the case was released by authorities.

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The boy likely survived because of cool temperatures and an air pocket created by a towel that was wrapped around the crate below ground, the sheriff said. John Comer said he had opened his home to his son and grandson on Monday after Michael Comer said they needed a place to stay. On Wednesday, he showed an Associated Press reporter the small hole on a neighbor's property where rescuers uncovered the child.

I cannot imagine how somebody could come to the point that that would be the right thing to do, or the thing to do at all, John Comer told the AP. Michael Comer was sentenced in October to probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence involving the boy's mother. Children, he said, sometimes get caught in the middle.

Charges Filed As Father Denied Bond

Comer has been charged with attempted murder, burglary and unlawfully placing a child at risk in connection with the disappearance and rescue of Koah. Bond was denied for a South Carolina man accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive. The case has drawn widespread attention. The child's survival has been described as remarkable.