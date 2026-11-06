Bomber Command Museum Acquires Historic Unrestored B-25

The Bomber Command Museum of Canada in Nanton has acquired an unrestored 1944 B-25 bomber for permanent display. The aircraft spent decades in Alberta fields before a major restoration effort begins.

The Bomber Command Museum of Canada in Nanton has secured a significant addition to its aviation archives with the acquisition of a historic B-25 bomber. The museum finalized the purchase of the World War II-era aircraft in late October, marking a pivotal moment in its mission to preserve Canadian military heritage. This acquisition adds a rare, unrestored flying machine to the collection, offering visitors a tangible connection to the past.

Transporting A 1944 Bomber To Alberta

Before arriving at its new permanent home, the aircraft endured a long period of neglect in the Canadian wilderness. The B-25 sat in a field near Wetaskiwin for nearly three decades, exposed to the elements while its owner prepared for the sale. The logistics of moving such a massive airframe required significant coordination and effort from the museum team.

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A specialized crew from Rangeland Trucking undertook the complex task of transporting the bomber. The journey covered a distance of 400 kilometres across back roads in southern Alberta. The transport operation spanned two full days to ensure the fragile structure arrived safely at the museum's location.

A Stock Example Of WWII Aviation

Karl Kjarsgaard, the museum's curator, described the acquisition as a rare find for aviation historians. He noted that the aircraft remains as close to its original factory configuration as possible. Every interior component matches the way the plane was built in 1944, with no modifications made by subsequent owners.

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The specific bomber has a documented history of service within the Royal Canadian Air Force. It operated out of bases in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Trenton, Ontario, before being retired from active duty. Kjarsgaard highlighted that this model was produced in California near the end of the production line.

From Combat To Training Roles

The aircraft's military service extended beyond the immediate years of the Second World War. The RCAF utilized hundreds of these planes for combat operations and later adapted them for training purposes. This particular unit was acquired by the force in 1952 for navigation training duties.

It served in this capacity until it was declared surplus in 1962. Kjarsgaard explained that the military discovered the B-25 was exceptionally effective for training bomber crews. The plane's robust design made it suitable for the rigorous demands of Cold War navigation instruction.

Restoration Challenges And Public Access

Dan Fox, the museum's vice president, recalled seeing the aircraft in 1991 when it was stored at a pseudo air museum near Cardston. He noted that the plane was exposed to the elements during that period. Fox believes the restored aircraft will deeply impress visitors by illustrating the scale of the machines used by young pilots.

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The restoration process is expected to be a multi-year endeavor requiring significant fundraising. Kjarsgaard emphasized that the museum possesses all the necessary parts, engines, wings, and propellers. The primary challenge is securing the physical space and financial resources to complete the work.

Commemorating Bomber Command Veterans

The museum plans to use the restoration process as an educational tool for the public. Staff will share the stories of the men who served in Bomber Command during the war. The goal is to honor their sacrifice and explain how their service contributed to freedom.

To mark the occasion, the Bomber Command Museum of Canada is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony. The event is scheduled for November 11. The museum will remain open throughout the entire day with free admission for all attendees.