Bombardier employees in Montreal overwhelmingly reject final contract offer and authorize strike. Collective agreement expires December 4 as union seeks better compensation.

Bombardier workers in the Montreal area have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike mandate after rejecting the aerospace manufacturer's latest contract proposal. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers confirmed that 97.

5 percent of participating members turned down the company's final offer during a meeting on Sunday. This decisive rejection signals deep dissatisfaction among the workforce regarding compensation and working conditions.

Union Vote Results Overview

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The union represents approximately 2,400 Bombardier workers located in the Montreal region. After rejecting the final offer, 97.8 percent of those same members subsequently voted in favor of a strike mandate during the same gathering. While the union did not disclose the exact number of members who participated in these critical votes, the percentages indicate a nearly unanimous consensus among those who cast ballots. The overwhelming nature of this result underscores the collective resolve of the workforce to secure a new agreement.

Worker Demands and Negotiations

Union representatives state that the workers are demanding their fair share of the company's financial success. They argue that their efforts were instrumental in helping Bombardier recover financially from previous struggles. The union is pressing for immediate resumption of negotiations to address these grievances. They believe that the previous offers did not adequately compensate the workforce for their contributions to the company's recovery and ongoing operations in Canada.

Bombardier Response and Outlook

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In an official statement, Bombardier expressed disappointment with the outcome of the vote. The company maintains that its final offer was excellent in every respect and reflects a fair agreement for both employees and shareholders. Bombardier stated it will now analyze the voting results to evaluate its future options. Despite the tensions, the aerospace giant confirmed it will continue its day-to-day operations without interruption while it assesses the next steps in the labor dispute.

December 4 Agreement Deadline

The current collective agreement between Bombardier and the union is set to expire on December 4. The union has issued a firm warning that it will have no choice but to take action if a new agreement is not reached by that date. This deadline creates a tight timeframe for both parties to resolve their differences. Any delay in reaching a settlement increases the likelihood of a work stoppage that could impact production schedules.

Impact on Local Industry

A potential strike would have significant implications for the Montreal aerospace sector and Bombardier's supply chain. With 2,400 workers at risk of walking out, the company faces potential operational disruptions. The outcome of this labor dispute will likely influence wage standards and contract terms across similar industries in the region. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if a resolution can be reached before the December 4 deadline to avoid costly interruptions.