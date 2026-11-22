Union members at Bombardier have overwhelmingly rejected the company's latest contract offer and voted for a strike mandate. The collective agreement expires December 4, prompting demands for a fair share of financial recovery.

Bombardier workers in the Montreal area have overwhelmingly rejected the aircraft manufacturer's latest contract offer and voted in favor of a strike mandate. This decisive action comes as the current collective agreement approaches its expiration date on December 4.

The union emphasizes that workers are seeking their fair share after helping the company recover financially from previous hardships. If no new agreement is reached by the deadline, industrial action will likely follow. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents approximately 2,400 Bombardier employees in the Montreal region. According to the union, 97.5 percent of participating members voted against the company's final offer.

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Workers Reject Contract Offer

This high percentage indicates a nearly unified front among the workforce regarding the dissatisfaction with the terms presented. The rejection marks a significant escalation in the ongoing labor dispute between the workers and the aerospace giant. Shortly after rejecting the contract, workers proceeded to vote on a strike mandate. The union reports that 97.8 percent of those participating in the vote supported the mandate.

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While the union did not specify the exact number of members who cast ballots, the margin was decisive. This mandate empowers union leadership to authorize a strike if necessary during future negotiations. Union representatives state that workers are demanding their fair share of the company's success. They note that employees played a crucial role in helping Bombardier recover financially during challenging periods.

The union wants negotiations to resume as soon as possible to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. They believe that a fair contract would reflect the hard work and dedication of the workforce. Bombardier has responded to the vote with disappointment. In a public statement, the company described its final offer as excellent in every respect.

The aerospace manufacturer says it will now analyze the results of the vote carefully. This analysis will help the company evaluate its next steps in the labor negotiations. Despite the tension, Bombardier states that it will continue day-to-day operations without interruption. The company is looking into its options while maintaining business as usual.

Strike Deadline Approaches December

The expiration of the collective agreement on December 4 looms as a critical deadline. Both sides face pressure to resolve their differences before that date. The potential for a strike raises concerns about production schedules at the Dorval facilities. Images of workers inspecting Challenger jets highlight the precision work involved in aircraft manufacturing.

Any stoppage could impact delivery timelines for the company's global clients. The outcome of these negotiations will have significant implications for the Quebec manufacturing sector. Workers in the aerospace industry are known for their high skill levels and technical expertise. The rejection of the contract suggests deep-seated issues with compensation or working conditions.

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The union hopes that the strong vote will pressure Bombardier to return to the table. They argue that a fair contract is essential for long-term stability and morale. As the December 4 deadline approaches, the stakes remain high for both parties. The union is prepared to take industrial action if negotiations fail.

Bombardier maintains that its offer was competitive and fair. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the future of labor relations at the company. The dispute reflects broader trends in the aerospace sector regarding workforce compensation. Employees are increasingly seeking better terms after periods of financial recovery.

Union Preparing Industrial Action

The outcome of this case may influence other labor negotiations in the industry. Stakeholders are watching closely to see how the situation unfolds. Union leaders continue to urge the company to consider the workers' demands seriously. They emphasize that a strike would be a last resort but a necessary step if needed.

Bombardier management must decide whether to make further concessions or prepare for a strike. The coming days will reveal the true depth of the divide between the two sides.