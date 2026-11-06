Bombardier Stock Analysis: Analysts Raise Targets on Strong Q3 Results

National Bank Financial and Desjardins Securities upgrade Bombardier outlook citing robust order books, rising free cash flow, and expanded defense contracts driving growth.

National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen has reaffirmed a positive outlook for Bombardier Inc. following the Montreal-based multinational's third-quarter earnings report released on Thursday. The analyst highlighted that order activity remains strong alongside an increased free cash flow guidance, pointing to the company's solid fundamentals despite broader market volatility.

Shares of Bombardier Inc. followed the broader market lower on Thursday, ending down 8.3 per cent. This decline occurred despite the company announcing it expects to generate more than US$1.3-billion in free cash flow this year, an increase from a previous forecast of at least US$1-billion. That projection follows free cash flow that climbed US$31-million in the third quarter from the same period last year to US$183-million.

Also read Bombardier Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid US Expansion and Resolving Trade Tensions

Revenue Growth and Financial Metrics

Revenue rose 3 per cent year-over-year to $2.373-billion, up from $2.307-billion, which topped Mr. Doerksen's estimate of $2.285-billion. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 42 per cent to $1.72 from $1.21, easily exceeding his projection of $1.54. The financial performance underscores the company's ability to generate higher profits while maintaining operational efficiency across its diverse business segments.

Mr. Doerksen noted that unit book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.7 times, with total backlog increasing to $22.2-billion compared to $21.8-billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026. Order activity remains strong across most geographies, except for the Middle East, where the ongoing conflict has impacted demand. Management highlighted particularly strong order activity in recent quarters for the company's flagship Global 8000 model, where the book-to-bill ratio has been running at around 2.0 times.

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Defense Segment and Order Backlog Visibility

At the end of the third quarter, Bombardier Inc.'s backlog stood at $22.2-billion, providing visibility on new jet deliveries over a multi-year period. This substantial backlog supports margin expansion and lower cyclicality over time, driven by strong aftermarket growth where services revenue increased 19 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter.

The Defense segment backdrop remains highly positive, with a clear line of sight to exceeding the company's targeted $1.5-billion in annual revenue. Strong expected free cash flow in the coming years should lead to more capital returns to shareholders. Bombardier Inc. will hold an Investor Day in February, at which time management is expected to outline capital deployment priorities and strategic initiatives for the coming fiscal years.

Valuation Updates and Analyst Targets

Mr. Doerksen maintained his outperform rating for Bombardier Inc. shares, hiking his target price to $390 from $360. The average target on the Street stands at $355.83. Based on updated forecasts, Bombardier is currently trading at 15.9 times 2026 and 14.0 times 2027 EV/EBITDA. These valuations represent premiums to the direct aircraft OEM peer group, which trades at an average of 13.1 times current year and 11.6 times next year EV/EBITDA.

Analysts view these premiums as justifiable given the end market momentum across both the core business jet market and the Defense segment. Mr. Doerksen previously valued the stock by applying a 14.0 times EV/EBITDA multiple to the 2027 forecast. However, with 2026 coming to a close and strong visibility on earnings and cash flows extending into 2028, he is comfortable rolling the valuation basis to the newly introduced 2028 EBITDA forecast.

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Competitor Perspectives and Market Outlook

Desjardins Securities' Benoit Poirier also raised his target to $370 from $368 with a buy rating, citing encouraging business jet conditions. Poirier noted the impressive 1.7-times book-to-bill ratio and record backlog of US$22.2-billion, which provides a path toward increasing the annual production rate to 180-190 aircraft by 2030.

We expect Bombardier Inc. to finish the year with US$2.9-billion of available liquidity, with leverage at 1.1 times. This financial position provides great optionality, although we expect the company to remain disciplined in its approach. Poirier stated that while many options remain at the company's disposal, the strong order book supports the long-term view of the stock near $500 per share by 2030.

Risk of further U.S. trade threats towards Bombardier has eased following the company's recent commitment to invest in its U.S. operations and positive comments from the U.S. Administration. Bombardier has mostly kept its full-year guidance items unchanged, with revenue still expected to be above $10-billion on 157-plus aircraft deliveries. EBITDA is projected at $1.625-billion or more, reinforcing the company's robust operational outlook.