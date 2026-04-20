Bombardier Seals US$300 Million Aftermarket Support Deal with Vista

Bombardier has secured a five-year, US$300 million service agreement with Vista to support its Challenger and Global aircraft fleets, further cementing a partnership that could reach US$4.72 billion with potential aircraft orders.

Canadian business jet manufacturer Bombardier Inc. has officially announced the signing of a comprehensive service agreement with the private aviation firm Vista . This strategic deal is valued at approximately US$300 million and is slated to span the next five years, marking a significant strengthening of the long-standing commercial relationship between the two aviation entities.

The announcement was highlighted during a briefing regarding the company's operational footprint in Dorval, Quebec, where Bombardier maintains its key Challenger manufacturing facilities. By formalizing this support structure, Bombardier aims to ensure long-term operational efficiency and maintenance excellence for one of its most prominent clients in the private aviation sector. Paul Sislian, who serves as the executive vice-president for aircraft sales and Bombardier aftermarket services, emphasized that this agreement is designed to leverage the manufacturer's proprietary smart parts programs. These specialized programs are intended to provide robust cost protection and logistical support for specific models within Vista's existing fleet, notably the Challenger and Global series aircraft. By streamlining the maintenance and parts procurement process, Bombardier is positioning its aftermarket services as a core component of its value proposition to premium fleet operators. This move is expected to enhance aircraft availability and reduce downtime for Vista, which relies on a high-utilization model for its global clientele. This agreement serves as a continuation of a series of high-value transactions between the two companies. Earlier this year, in February, Vista committed to a massive order for 40 of Bombardier's Challenger 3500 business jets, a move that signals strong market confidence in the manufacturer's latest offerings. Furthermore, the contract includes purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft; should Vista elect to exercise these options in full, the cumulative value of the transaction would reach an estimated US$4.72 billion. The momentum of this partnership was further underscored last week when Vista successfully took delivery of its first Global 8000 aircraft, the flagship of Bombardier's ultra-long-range jet category. As both companies continue to navigate the evolving landscape of global private aviation, this multi-layered agreement solidifies their status as primary partners in the executive travel market





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