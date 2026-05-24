Bomb Explodes Near Railway Track in Pakistan, Injuring Passengers

The attack on a train near a railway track in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday injured 20-plus passengers. The bomb blast caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air and damaging several nearby buildings.

A powerful bomb exploded near a railway track as a train carrying passengers passed through the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday, wounding more than two dozen people.

The blast caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air. The attack happened in an area where security forces are usually stationed, badly damaging several nearby buildings and smashing vehicles parked along the road. Doctors at local hospitals said they had received more than 30 wounded people, several of them in critical condition. Balochistan government official Babar Yousafzai said authorities were still investigating the blast, but gave no further details.

Quetta is the capital of insurgency-hit Balochistan province. The oil- and mineral-rich province has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency, with separatist groups such as the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army demanding independence from Pakistan’s central government. The insurgents have frequently targeted security forces, government installations and civilians in the province and elsewhere in the country. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack





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Bomb Explosion Train Accident Roadside Blast Balochistan Province Insurgency Baloch Liberation Army Pakistan Government

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