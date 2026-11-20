The Bolo Program introduces AI-generated moving images for Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives. Security experts warn of accuracy risks and potential bias in these digital avatars despite public engagement goals.

The Bolo Program announced a controversial update to its annual recruitment of public assistance on Thursday by introducing life-sized, animated digital avatars of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Max Langlois, the executive director of the initiative, revealed that these moving images, which depict suspects in realistic settings like airports or supermarkets, are entirely generated by artificial intelligence rather than sourced from actual surveillance footage or police records.

AI Innovation Raises Security Concerns

Langlois argued that this technological leap aims to help the public recognize suspects if they encounter them in everyday environments. He stated that the project uses available police descriptions and photographs to ensure the digital models are as accurate as possible. However, this approach has immediately drawn scrutiny from security analysts and legal experts who question the reliability of synthetic media in law enforcement contexts.

Also read Canada's 25 Most Wanted Fugitives Unveiled with AI Models at Toronto Police College

Expert Criticism on Data Accuracy

David Eliot, a PhD candidate in criminology at the University of Ottawa, raised significant concerns regarding the data sources used to create these avatars. Eliot noted that it is unclear how much of the animation relies on collected photos versus witness descriptions or AI assumptions. He warned that insufficient data could lead to incorrect assumptions that might mislead both investigators and the general public.

Historical Precedents and Bias Risks

Tamir Israel, director of the privacy and technology program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, highlighted the dangers of relying on synthetic imagery. Israel pointed out that historically, composite sketches have contributed to wrongful convictions, particularly affecting Indigenous and Black communities. He expressed fear that hyper-realistic AI generations based on low-quality images could exacerbate these biases and lead to wrongful arrests.

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Key Suspects on This Year's List

The current list features fugitives wanted by major police services including Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Delta, B.C. At the number one spot is Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted for the first-degree murder of Sukhdool Gill in Winnipeg in 2023. The Bolo Program is offering a reward of $250,000 for information leading to his arrest, citing his high-ranking status within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Public Engagement Strategy and Risks

The Bolo Program, which stands for Be On the Lookout, has partnered with police forces since 2018 to amplify public awareness through cash rewards and gimmicks. Previous tactics included police wearing spoof masks of the suspects at news conferences. While Langlois maintains that the program has a proven track record, the shift to AI-generated content marks a new chapter in public safety campaigns that balances innovation with the risk of perpetuating systemic errors in identification.