The Bolo Program releases its 2026 list of 25 most wanted fugitives featuring AI-generated videos. Police urge public tips to capture armed and dangerous suspects across Canada and the US.

Canada's twenty-five most wanted fugitives were displayed on a large screen at the Toronto Police College on Thursday morning, marked by life-sized, AI-generated video projections. The event served to unveil the updated list and renew pleas for public assistance in locating these individuals. Bolo, short for "be on the lookout," partnered with police services from across Canada and the United States to present this annual campaign.

AI Technology Enhances Fugitive Identification

Max Langlois, executive director of the Bolo Program, explained that artificial intelligence brings these top fugitives into the room by animating them as they might appear in real-world settings. The technology allows viewers to see suspects moving as they would in a supermarket, airport, or on the street. Langlois stated that if the experience feels uncomfortable, that is the intended effect of the visualization.

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Historical Success and Arrest Rates

Myron Demkiw, Toronto's police chief, emphasized the collaborative power between law enforcement and the public through this initiative. Since the program began in 2018, funded by a private foundation, nineteen of the twenty-eight Toronto cases featured have ended in arrest. The campaign highlights specific success stories, such as the apprehension of Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, who topped the 2025 list following a fatal shooting outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre in downtown Toronto.

Fugitive Spotlights and Victim Impact

The new list features Kyle Prouse, this year's second most wanted fugitive, alongside Bryan Fuentes Gramajo who is now listed as arrested on March 5, 2026. A security guard allegedly shot by Prouse read a statement directly to the suspect, warning that the whole country is now looking for him. The victim noted that it is only a matter of time before someone spots Prouse or submits a tip, regardless of where he hides or sleeps.

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Program Statistics and Continued Investigations

Chris Lewis, a former OPP commissioner and public safety analyst, noted that the program does not change police investigation directions but significantly increases national communication. When the list was released in October 2025, Bolo reported that forty-two of seventy-eight suspects had been located, representing roughly fifty-four percent. This year, only six names from the previous list, including Dylan Denis and Tamah McLean, carried over to the current twenty-five.

Public Safety Warnings and Reporting Channels

Police warn that most individuals on the list are armed and dangerous, urging citizens not to approach them directly. Instead, the public is instructed to report tips to local police departments via confidential tip lines. Authorities also cautioned that anyone knowingly helping these fugitives could face arrest and criminal charges. The complete list, including the AI-generated videos, is accessible at boloprogram.org.