The Bolo Program and police services from Canada and the United States unveiled the 2026 list of 25 most wanted fugitives at the Toronto Police College, using AI-generated videos to help the public identify them. Police say 19 of 28 Toronto cases featured since 2018 have ended in arrest.

Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives were unveiled Thursday morning at the Toronto Police College as life-sized, AI-generated videos projected onto a big screen. The event was hosted by the Bolo Program, short for Be On the Lookout, alongside police services from across Canada and the United States.

Bolo executive director Max Langlois said the technology brings the fugitives into the room moving as they might if seen on the street, at the supermarket, or at the airport. If it feels uncomfortable, that is the point, Langlois said. The Bolo Program has been running since 2018 and is funded by a private foundation. Both police and Bolo say the program works and many featured fugitives do get caught.

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Bolo Program Success Rates Highlighted

However, Bolo does not receive tips directly, and it remains difficult to gauge how many arrests can be attributed to the campaign. Still, police believe the nationwide awareness it brings plays a role in their ability to apprehend fugitives. Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw highlighted the program's success at the news conference. He said that since 2018, 19 of the 28 Toronto cases featured by Bolo have ended in arrest, including the case that held last year's number one spot.

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That case was Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, who topped the 2025 list after a fatal shooting outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre in downtown Toronto. Bolo's website lists him as arrested on March 5, 2026. Gramajo was wanted in connection with the murder of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean on July 17, 2025. When last year's list came out in October 2025, Bolo said 42 of the 78 suspects it had featured since 2018 had been located, or roughly 54 percent.

Only six names from last year's list carried over to this year: Dylan Denis, Tamah McLean, Dellano Robertson-Berry, Gurkirat Singh, Yusuf Ali, and Tommy Bernier-Thibault. Several others are now marked as arrested on Bolo's site. At Thursday's news conference, a statement from the security guard allegedly shot by Kyle Prouse, this year's second most wanted fugitive, was read aloud. The man, whose identity remains anonymous, thanked police and the Bolo program while delivering a message directly to Prouse.

Victim Message Targets Kyle Prouse

He said that for the past seven months, a police service had been looking for him, and now with the Bolo program the whole country is on the lookout. Wherever he goes, wherever he sleeps, wherever he hides, it is only a matter of time before someone spots him, turns in that tip, or turns against him. Most of the names on the Bolo list are wanted for violent crimes ranging from murder to assault to weapons offences.

Police services are already actively looking for them, but experts say the increase in awareness does help. Chris Lewis, former OPP commissioner and public safety analyst for CTV News, said the program does not change police direction. They continue investigating and tracking down leads, but it offers potentially more communication across the country to make someone aware of it or reminds people who might be aware but have been reluctant to come forward, he said.

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Police Warn Public Against Approaching Fugitives

Police say many of the 25 are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances. Instead, tips should be made directly to police departments, many of which have confidential tip lines. Police also warned that anyone knowingly helping one of the fugitives could be arrested and charged. The full list, with the AI-generated videos, holograms and life-sized cutouts, is posted at boloprogram.org for public review to facilitate identification and reporting.