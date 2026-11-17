Bank of America fund manager survey reveals historic drop in tech stock allocations as investors anticipate an AI spending slowdown, shifting focus to bonds and international markets.

A comprehensive monthly survey conducted by Bank of America has highlighted a dramatic shift in investor sentiment, with fund managers significantly reducing their holdings in technology stocks as of October 2024. This strategic pullback reflects growing apprehension regarding a potential deceleration in artificial intelligence capital spending by major tech firms. The data indicates that investors are now 12 percent overweight in tech, a sharp decline from the 37 percent overweight position recorded just one month prior. This reduction marks the most substantial cut in tech exposure in over seventeen years, surpassing even the shifts observed in June 2006.

Driving Factors Behind Tech Sector Reduction

The primary catalyst for this dramatic reallocation is the anticipation that major technology companies may pause or slow their massive expenditures on artificial intelligence infrastructure. BofA analysts identified the concern over a slowdown in data center construction and upgrades following the U.S. midterm elections as the key driver behind the sector's recent volatility. Consequently, the Nasdaq Composite index lost more than 5 percent of its value throughout October, compounding a decline of another 3 percent for the year to date. The market is reacting to the fear that the hyper-growth phase of AI investment may be reaching a plateau, prompting a defensive stance among asset managers.

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Record Fear of AI Bubble and Credit Events

Survey results reveal that a record-breaking 38 percent of the participating investors believe that companies are currently over-investing in artificial intelligence capabilities. Furthermore, 52 percent of respondents expect at least one artificial intelligence hyperscaler to announce a reduction in capital expenditure within the next six months. When asked to identify the top tail risks to financial markets, investors selected an artificial intelligence bubble as the number one threat, with a credit event involving an AI hyperscaler ranking as the second most significant concern. This heightened caution suggests that market participants are pricing in the possibility of a correction in the technology sector's valuation.

Shift Toward Bonds and Global Diversification

In response to these sector-specific risks, investors have significantly increased their allocations to fixed-income assets. Fund managers are now the least underweight in bonds since November 2025, indicating a strong preference for the stability offered by debt instruments. Despite these concerns within the tech sector, general macroeconomic anxiety has subsided. Just 3 percent of investors predict a global recession, and cash holdings have dropped to their lowest level in three months. This lack of defensive cash positioning suggests that investors remain confident in the broader global economy, even as they rotate away from high-growth technology equities.

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Outlook for 2027 and Currency Preferences

Looking ahead to the long-term horizon for 2027, the survey data shows a clear preference for international markets over domestic U.S. equities. Thirty-six percent of investors believe international stocks will outperform, compared to 24 percent who favor U.S. stocks. Gold was selected as the top-performing asset class by 17 percent of respondents. In the currency markets, 42 percent of investors anticipate the Japanese yen will be the best-performing currency. These projections highlight a broadening of investment strategy beyond the domestic technology sector, seeking value in diverse global assets and safe-haven currencies.

Methodology and Scope of the Survey

The Bank of America survey gathered insights from 169 institutional investors who collectively manage 461 billion dollars in assets. This high-volume data set provides a robust snapshot of professional market sentiment during a period of significant technological and economic transition. The findings underscore a critical juncture where investor confidence in sustained artificial intelligence growth is being tempered by practical concerns over capital expenditure sustainability. As the market navigates these uncertainties, the pivot toward bonds and international stocks signals a cautious recalibration of portfolio strategies in the face of potential tech sector volatility.