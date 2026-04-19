Body of Missing 82-Year-Old Diane Cooper Recovered in Consort; Dog Found Safe

Consort RCMP have announced the recovery of the body of 82-year-old Diane Cooper, who was reported missing on April 6th. Her dog, Halo, was found alive. The investigation is ongoing.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Consort confirmed Sunday morning the tragic discovery of 82-year-old Diane Cooper , who had been reported missing on April 6th.

Search efforts concluded with the recovery of Ms. Cooper's body.

In a bittersweet development, her loyal canine companion, Halo, was found alive and well.

The circumstances surrounding Ms. Cooper's disappearance and subsequent passing are currently under investigation by the Consort RCMP.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of community vigilance and swift action when individuals go missing.

The RCMP expressed their condolences to Ms. Cooper's family and friends during this difficult time and extended their gratitude to all those who assisted in the search efforts.

The successful recovery of Halo offers a small measure of comfort amidst the profound sadness.

The investigation aims to provide closure for the family and understand the events that led to this unfortunate outcome.

The community of Consort is united in mourning the loss of a respected member and extending support to her loved ones.

The focus remains on a thorough and sensitive investigation.





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Diane Cooper Consort RCMP Missing Person Body Recovered Pet Rescue

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