Body Camera Footage Clears Two Leduc Mounties in Excessive Force Probe

Alberta's police watchdog ASIRT says body camera footage backs two Leduc Mounties, finding their force proportionate, necessary and reasonable.

Body camera footage helped clear two Mounties in an excessive force investigation arising from an arrest in Leduc on Jan. 18. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ( ASIRT), the province's police watchdog, said on Wednesday that the footage supported the officers' accounts of what happened after they were called to a home to arrest a man who had reportedly assaulted someone earlier that night.

According to ASIRT, the man was seen repeatedly resisting arrest, which prompted both officers to strike him at various points during the encounter. The watchdog reviewed each strike against the video, and its findings focused on how the force was applied rather than only on the fact that force was used.

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Body Camera Footage Shows How the Force Was Used

ASIRT said the man sustained a bloody nose and significant swelling to his right eye. The watchdog stated that one officer punched him seven times in the face and neck, while the other officer delivered several knee strikes.

The full extent of the man's injuries remains unknown, because he refused to release his medical records or cooperate with investigators. ASIRT noted that this limitation affected what could be established about the injuries beyond what the video and the visible damage showed.

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Conflicting Accounts of Injuries to the Man's Face

The man later told paramedics that the officers had kicked him in the face several times. ASIRT said the body camera footage instead showed that the injuries to his face were caused by the multiple closed-fist strikes.

ASIRT wrote that while those strikes clearly caused injury, their manner of delivery does not suggest they were intended to do so. The agency pointed to the short-range nature of the strikes, the absence of any apparent wind-up, and the limited force generation visible on the video.

In the watchdog's assessment, those characteristics are more consistent with distraction strikes intended to gain compliance than with strikes meant to cause serious injury. That reasoning was central to how ASIRT weighed the paramedics' account against the recording.

ASIRT Finds Force Proportionate, Necessary and Reasonable

ASIRT cleared the officers, concluding that the force they used was proportionate, necessary and reasonable. The finding concludes the excessive force investigation arising from the Jan. 18 arrest in Leduc.

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The case shows how video evidence was weighed against the man's later statement to paramedics, with ASIRT relying on what the recording showed. For residents of Leduc and other Alberta communities, the decision illustrates how the province's police watchdog evaluates force used during arrests involving a resisting suspect.