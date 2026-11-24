Calgary Hitmen defenseman Bode Laylin delivers strong performances since his trade from Everett Silvertips, boosting his NHL draft stock before joining the University of Minnesota.

Calgary Hitmen defenseman Bode Laylin has proven to be a significant asset since his acquisition from the Everett Silvertips earlier this season, marking a successful transition for both the player and the Western Hockey League franchise.

Immediate Impact on Ice Performance

In just eighteen games wearing the Hitmen jersey during his first season with the club, Laylin has contributed two goals and twelve assists to the offensive lineup. This statistical output highlights his ability to adjust quickly to a new system and integrate seamlessly with existing roster members. The rapid integration has been smooth, allowing him to immediately impact games in a meaningful capacity.

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Coaching Praise for Two-Way Play

Head Coach Dustin Friesen has publicly commended Laylin for his comprehensive contributions that extend far beyond the scoreboard. Friesen emphasized that Laylin is a pivotal component of the team structure, providing critical value on both sides of the puck. The head coach specifically noted that while Laylin possesses the offensive skill to move the puck up ice and jump into plays, his defensive capabilities are equally impressive.

According to Friesen, Laylin's defensive work ethic is often underrated, with his positioning and stick handling effectively neutralizing opposing attacks. He serves as a strong complement to the established defensive core, carrying a heavy load with his feet and stick. This versatility makes him a reliable two-way defender capable of handling various game situations.

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NHL Draft Prospects and Local Connections

Laylin's professional trajectory took a notable step forward when the Calgary Flames selected him in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Being drafted by a local NHL organization provides unique developmental advantages for the young defenseman. He appreciates the proximity to the Flames organization, which allows him to receive targeted help and guidance from familiar faces he has interacted with at various training camps.

This local connection offers a supportive environment as he navigates his junior hockey career. The ability to maintain relationships with scouts and staff from the Flames facilitates his development path. Laylin has expressed gratitude for the familiarity and the structured support system that comes with being drafted by a Canadian franchise that has a strong regional presence.

Future Plans and Minnesota Commitment

Despite his current success in Calgary, Laylin is preparing for a significant life transition as he approaches the end of his junior career. Born in St. Michael, Minnesota, the American defenseman is committed to playing for the University of Minnesota next year. This decision marks a return to his home state after several years spent away in junior hockey environments across the league.

Laylin described the prospect of returning home as a long-awaited opportunity after spending a considerable amount of time away from his family. Growing up, he harbored a specific ambition to become a Minnesota Gopher, making this commitment a sweet fulfillment of a childhood dream. He is eager to reconnect with his roots and begin this new chapter of his athletic journey.

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Current Roster Dynamics and Upcoming Challenges

Laylin is currently one of eight American players on the Hitmen roster, contributing to the international diversity of the team. The squad is now focusing on their immediate schedule, with a high-stakes matchup looming on Wednesday night. The team will face the Red Deer Rebels, who currently hold the top position in the Eastern Conference standings.

This upcoming contest at the Scotiabank Saddledome presents a significant test for the Hitmen. The game will serve as a crucial opportunity to evaluate team performance against the league's leading side. Laylin and his teammates are preparing to bring their best effort to challenge the top-ranked opponents in front of the home crowd.