Bobby Cox, a Hall of Fame Manager, Dies at 84

Bobby Cox, the legendary former manager of the Atlanta Braves, passed away at the age of 84. He had a significant impact on the team, leading them to an unprecedented 14 consecutive division titles and five National League pennants. Despite never winning a World Series during his tenure, Cox is considered one of the greatest managers of all time.

Bobby Cox , the renowned manager of the Atlanta Braves , who led them to historic success and brought the city their first major title, passed away aged 84.

He succumbed to a stroke following heart issues. His teams dominated the National League in the 1990s, winning 14 consecutive division titles and five National League pennants. Cox's legacy is unparalleled, with a total of 2,504 wins and a post-season record of 67 victories. Cox revolutionized the managerial approach, inspired loyalty among his players, and brought an old-school approach to the dugout





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Atlanta Braves Bobby Cox Manager Stroke World Series Hall Of Fame 1990S Fredi Gonzalez Brian Snitker Greg Maddux Tom Glavine

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