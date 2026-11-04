Bob Dylan Meets Pope Leo in Private Vatican Audience

Bob Dylan met Pope Leo in a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, a meeting arranged with help from Rev. Antonio Spadaro. The Vatican newspaper shared photos of the two U.S. Midwest natives together.

Bob Dylan met with Pope Leo in a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, according to photos shared by the Vatican newspaper on social media.

The meeting took place in the pope office at the ornate apostolic palace. Dylan, 85, has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican. The legendary musician and the 71-year-old leader of the Catholic Church are fellow travelers from the U.S. Midwest.

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Bob Dylan Meets Pope Leo At Vatican

Leo, originally from Chicago, wore his customary white cassock. Dylan, the acoustic songbird who went electric in the 1960s, wore a black coat, black gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt. Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official and Jesuit known for building relationships between the Church and figures in the entertainment industry, said on Instagram that he had helped arrange the meeting.

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It was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it, with the feeling that, at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen, he said. The Vatican press office did not immediately comment on whether Leo and Dylan had discussed anything blowing in the wind.

The Vatican newspaper said Leo had received in private audience Mr. Robert Allen Zimmerman, using the name the musician was given at birth in Duluth, Minnesota. Leo is known as a Dylan fan. He quoted a 1963 anti-nuclear protest song from the singer, Go Away You Bomb, in a preface of a book released in July. Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, is 85 years old.

Pope Leo Quoted Dylan Anti-nuclear Song

He has been a major figure in popular music for more than six decades. In 2015, he accepted the MusiCares Person of the Year award at a show in Los Angeles. A file photo from Feb. 6, 2015, shows him at that event. Pope Leo is 71 years old and was born in Chicago.

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He has led the Catholic Church since his election. The meeting with Dylan was arranged with the help of Rev. Spadaro, who has a history of connecting the Vatican with entertainment figures. The Vatican newspaper shared photos of the meeting on social media.

Photos Show Dylan And Leo Together

The photos showed Leo and Dylan together in the pope office. The report was published on November 4, 2026, at 1:26 p.m. EST, with reporting by Joshua McElwee and editing by Crispian Balmer. The two men are both from the U.S. Midwest. Leo was born in Chicago.

Dylan was born in Duluth, Minnesota. They met in the pope office at the ornate apostolic palace.