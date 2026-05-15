BNB Chain's Strong RWA and Stablecoin Numbers Attract Traders, but RSI Spike Indicates Potential Slowing Down

BNB Chain has seen a significant increase in real-world asset (RWA) holders and stablecoin supply, making it a crucial part of its on-chain activity. The ecosystem added 50,915 holders in 2026 YTD, taking its total RWA holder base to 59,888. Stablecoin liquidity on BNB rose to around $16.12 billion, implying a consistent increase in the stablecoin base. The network's strong RWA and stablecoin numbers are attracting traders, but the RSI spike indicates a potential slowdown in the altcoin's momentum.

BNB Chain is seeing an uptick in real-world asset (RWA) numbers, making it a non-negligible part of its on-chain activity. According to CryptoRank, RWA holder growth on BNB Chain went up 567.4% YTD, excluding stablecoins.

The ecosystem added 50,915 holders, taking its total RWA holder base to 59,888. BNB Chain is well ahead of other major networks on a percentage-growth basis. Base followed with an 84.5% hike, while Solana grew by 73%.

However, Solana led in absolute additions, bringing in over 90,000 new RWA holders this year. Overall, total RWA holders across major chains increased from 576,000 to more than 775,000 in 2026. Stablecoin liquidity on BNB rose too. According to data from Artemis, BNB Chain's stablecoin supply climbed to around $16.12 billion at press time.

That's a 73% hike from a year ago. This implied that BNB Chain’s stablecoin base grew from roughly $9 billion to about $16 billion in just 12 months. Put simply, there's been a consistent increase throughout the year, with supply expanding across multiple phases. BNB's price gets stronger as network improves.

On the daily chart, for instance, the native token was trading near $682.84. That amounted to 1.62% gains at press time, after pushing up throughout the first half of May. The pace seemed good too. The RSI showed that buying pressure pushed the token close to overbought territory.

The DMI supported the same trend as well, with a positive directional reading near 30.07. The negative reading was much lower at 6.47. The network's strong RWA and stablecoin numbers are surely grabbing traders' attention.

However, given the RSI spike, there is a huge possibility of the altcoin's momentum slowing down soon





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BNB Chain Real-World Asset (RWA) Stablecoin Cryptorank Stablecoin Supply Stablecoin Base RWA Holder Growth Network Strength Price RSI DMI

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