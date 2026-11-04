Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterms, Historic Rebuke to Trump

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress in midterm elections, delivering a historic rebuke to President Donald Trump. The win shrinks Trump's power in his final two years and sets up a Democratic agenda on trade, energy, and foreign policy.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections, a historic rebuke to President Donald Trump.

The party quickly flipped the three seats it needed to take the House, then won a series of traditionally Republican states to assume control of the Senate. The results dramatically shrink Trump's power for his final two years in office, forcing him to rely on Democrats to get work done through Congress. Despite the loss, Trump still holds executive power that he could use to restrain the opposing party.

Also read Democrats Flip Key House Seats as Midterms Deliver Verdict on Trump

Trump becomes the first U.S. president in 20 years to lose both the House and the Senate in midterms. The outcome sets off what officials described as a blue wave through Washington and sent shock waves through the Republican party. The world woke up on Wednesday morning to news that control of Congress had shifted to Democrats.

Democratic Wave Sweeps Republican Senate Seats

In a clear rebuke of the second Trump administration, Democrats flipped long-held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Maine and South Carolina, and also won in Iowa and Kansas. A blue wave also washed over House seats and down-ballot votes in an unprecedented Democratic tsunami. Polling showed that Americans were frustrated with the president and his policies. Trump's approval was plummeting due to rising gas and diesel prices, high inflation and the unpopular war with Iran.

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Many Americans have shown anger regarding Trump's policies, which have driven up costs at gas stations and grocery stores. Trump came into the midterms with approval ratings down in the mid-30s. The president's handling of the war with Iran and inflation at home were central themes in the campaign, and voters in Michigan and elsewhere said they wanted a change in direction.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, a constant target of Trump and the Republicans, beat GOP candidate Mike Rogers in a bitter campaign for Michigan's open Senate seat. El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become the nation's first Muslim senator. A former public health official who has never held elected office, he rose from a double-digit defeat in Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial primary eight years ago to win a seat in the U.S. Senate.

El-Sayed overcame massive outside spending in both the Democratic primary and general election with a grassroots campaign built around universal health care, removing outside money from elections and sharp criticism of Israel. Republicans had cleared the field for Rogers, a former congressman who narrowly lost a Senate race to then-Rep. Elissa Slotkin two years ago.

But Rogers struggled to balance his loyalty to Trump with concerns over rising prices tied to the war in Iran and economic turmoil from the president's tariffs. The campaign also featured bitter attacks over El-Sayed's criticism of Israel. Trump and other Republicans repeatedly sought to link him to terrorist organizations, despite no evidence of such ties, and questioned his loyalty to the United States. El-Sayed's primary opponent, Rep.

Haley Stevens, shocked Democrats by endorsing Rogers on Nov. 1, saying the Democratic candidate hadn't done enough to address her and the Jewish community's concerns. Trump's attacks on Canada were so unpopular in Michigan that it forced Rogers to distance himself from Trump over the duties. Trade War Frustrates Michigan Voters. El-Sayed has long called the trade war nonsensical.

Republicans and Democrats casting votes in Michigan on Tuesday said they wanted to see the trade war end. Mark Pospisil, 43, said it is not good for Canada or the United States to have trade tensions. We should be friendly with our neighbours, Pospisil said after voting for Republicans in White Lake, Mich. The Michigan race was contentious and achieved national attention from Trump and Republicans, who made derogatory comments about El-Sayed linked to his religion and heritage.

El Sayed Becomes First Muslim Senator

In a speech after his win was announced, El-Sayed called out Trump and members of his administration for repeatedly mispronouncing his name. So after JD (Vance) swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator, El-Sayed said to applause. In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson ended the nearly 30-year run of Republican Susan Collins.

The president had tried to give Collins a boost in the tough contest by making changes to 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods to offer a reprieve to industries hit hard in Maine. The move was not enough to stop the blue wave from sweeping the state in response to high energy prices and a plummet in Canadian tourism. Maine elected a Democratic senator after a race that featured the Canada-U.S. trade war.

In Texas, James Talarico broke a decades-long Democrat losing streak by trouncing Trump-aligned Ken Paxton. A Democrat hadn't won a Senate race in the state since 1988. Texas also saw the election of a Democratic governor, suggesting the party has made significant inroads in the state. In South Carolina, Democrats also flipped a long-held Republican Senate seat.

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Meanwhile, Adam Hamilton won the Democrats a Senate seat in Kansas for the first time in 94 years. It was a night of many firsts, including the elections of the country's first Black woman governor (Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia) and the first openly gay man to the Senate (Chris Pappas in New Hampshire). Voters in some of the most Republican-safe areas showed their frustration with the president and the GOP.

The results left Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress for the first time in Trump's second term, with implications for Canada-U.S. trade and other major policy files. Congress may have changed hands but the politics of anger is here to stay, said pollster Nanos, reflecting the intensity of voter sentiment. Trump's trade strategy remains unpredictable until after midterm results, analysts said, leaving allies and trading partners guessing about the next steps.

Supporters reacted during an election night event for Maine Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Portland, Maine. The scene in Detroit and other cities was one of celebration as Democrats absorbed the scale of their victories. Democrats framed the outcome as a decisive win and a mandate to check the president's agenda.

Republicans, meanwhile, were left to assess how they lost Senate seats in Texas, Maine and South Carolina and how Trump's unpopularity weighed on candidates in key states. Looking ahead, Democratic control of Congress is expected to reshape debates over trade, energy prices and foreign policy. With control of both chambers, Democrats have the power to set the congressional agenda, launch investigations and block or shape legislation.

Democrats had already signalled they would act quickly to advance legislation if they obtained a majority in the House. They can also use their control of the House to launch investigations into allegations that Trump's family and friends are profiting off his presidency, and potentially begin impeachment proceedings against the president and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Trump Faces Diminished Power In Congress

The midterm outcome stands as one of the most sweeping rebukes of a sitting president in recent memory, driven by frustration over costs, war and trade. Trump told the New York Times he would accept the results of the midterm elections and would work with Democrats, although his comments appeared to be contradicted by an image he posted on social media of a red cap with the word VETO scrawled across it.

Trump, who came into the midterms with approval ratings down in the mid-30s, appeared to reject blame for the results, posting that had he been on the ballot he would have won IN A LANDSLIDE. That means Trump becomes even more of a lame duck president, his power dramatically diminished now that he must rely on Democrats to get legislation through Congress.

Every president entering the last two years of their final term experiences this to some extent, but even more so when their party loses its majority. Trump's iron grip on Republican lawmakers will also likely loosen, at least a little. Almost all GOP representatives and senators have shown near-total fealty to Trump since his 2016 election upset. He weaponized endorsements and threatened primary incumbents if they didn't fall in line.

I suspect that will start to change as Republican survivors of the blue tsunami look around and see just how much the political landscape has shifted.