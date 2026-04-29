Blue Jays Shut Out Red Sox 3-0

Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 with a dominant pitching performance, led by Trey Yesavage and a strong bullpen. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the offense with two hits.

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a decisive 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox , largely thanks to a stellar pitching performance and just enough offensive support.

The game was a showcase of pitching depth for the Jays, with starter Trey Yesavage setting the tone and the bullpen effectively closing out the contest. Yesavage, building on his strong finish from the previous season, delivered a solid 5.1 innings, conceding only four hits and walking none while recording three strikeouts.

Manager John Schneider made the somewhat surprising decision to remove Yesavage after 74 pitches, a move that appeared to slightly surprise the young pitcher, but ultimately allowed him to receive a warm ovation from the home crowd. The bullpen then took over, and each reliever contributed significantly to maintaining the shutout. Mason Fluharty secured the final two outs of the sixth inning, allowing a single walk. Jeff Hoffman followed with a dominant seventh, striking out two batters.

Tyler Rogers continued the trend with a clean eighth inning, also adding a strikeout to his tally. Finally, Louis Varland sealed the win with a commanding ninth inning, striking out all three Red Sox batters he faced to earn his fourth save of the season. The Blue Jays offense wasn't explosive, but it proved sufficient to secure the win. They managed a total of six hits, capitalizing on opportunities to bring runners home.

The scoring began in the third inning when Andrés Giménez led off with a single. After two outs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled, and Kazuma Okamoto followed with a single that drove both runners in.

However, Okamoto was thrown out attempting to stretch the hit into a double. A challenge by the Blue Jays regarding the call at second base was unsuccessful, despite what many believed was evidence supporting Okamoto's safety. Fortunately, Guerrero had already scored before the tag. The Jays added another run in the fifth inning, again with two outs.

Myles Straw and Ernie Clement both drew walks – Clement’s second of the game, a notable increase considering he had only recorded one walk all season prior to this contest. Guerrero then singled, bringing Straw home. Guerrero Jr. was the offensive standout with two hits, while Clement and Davis Schneider each drew two walks. Straw also contributed with a single and a walk, and Okamoto, Varsho, and Giménez each added a hit to the team’s total.

The offensive performance, while not overwhelming, was timely and effective in supporting the pitching staff’s efforts. Looking at individual performances, Yesavage earned the highest Win Probability Added (WPA) at 0.29, reflecting his significant contribution to the win. Okamoto followed with a WPA of 0.12, and Guerrero Jr. contributed 0.9. On the negative side, Heineman and Straw both registered a -0.5 WPA.

Tomorrow’s matchup will see Eric Lauer taking the mound for the Blue Jays, returning to the rotation after a brief removal. Lauer currently holds a 6.75 ERA. He will be opposed by Brayan Bello of the Red Sox, who has a 9.00 ERA. The Blue Jays will look to continue their winning ways and build on this strong pitching performance, while the Red Sox will aim to bounce back and avoid another shutout.

The game highlighted the importance of consistent pitching and timely hitting, and the Blue Jays demonstrated both effectively to secure a well-deserved victory. The bullpen’s ability to consistently deliver scoreless innings was particularly crucial in preserving the lead and ultimately securing the win. The team’s focus will now shift to preparing for tomorrow’s game and maintaining this momentum against the Red Sox





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Blue Jays Red Sox MLB Baseball Shutout Pitching Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trey Yesavage

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