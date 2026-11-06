Blue Jays condemn Anthony Santander anti-Muslim posts as not team values

The Toronto Blue Jays condemned anti-Muslim videos posted on Anthony Santander's social media account, saying they do not represent the organization's values. Santander has not commented or faced announced discipline.

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued a statement condemning a series of anti-Muslim videos posted on right-fielder Anthony Santander's social media account. The team said the posts do not represent the organization's values and beliefs.

The videos were posted in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections and were deleted on Thursday. The videos included a Christian preacher saying, There is no such thing as kind Muslims. Another video suggested Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the senate in Michigan. El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrants and will become the first Muslim American U.S. senator.

Also read Blue Jays distance themselves from OF Anthony Santander's anti-Islam Instagram posts

Islamophobic Videos Spark Outrage

He was the target of Islamophobic rhetoric on the campaign trail and often mocked his critics on the right while championing the Palestinian cause and leaning into his faith and heritage. Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark, the team said. Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Santander is from Venezuela and missed the entire year after having shoulder surgery following his first season in Toronto. He spent his first eight major league seasons with Baltimore before signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto. The Blue Jays issued their statement after the videos drew attention online. The team did not say whether Santander would face any discipline.

Santander has not publicly commented on the videos or the team's statement. The incident comes after a heated U.S. midterm election season in which Muslim candidates faced increased scrutiny and rhetoric. El-Sayed's victory in Michigan was a historic first for Muslim Americans in the U.S. Senate. His campaign focused on progressive policies and his heritage.

Blue Jays Embrace Inclusion Values

The Blue Jays have a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and the team's statement reflects that. The organization has previously supported various community initiatives aimed at making baseball accessible to all fans. The team's response to Santander's posts aligns with its public stance on social issues. Santander signed with Toronto after eight seasons with the Orioles, where he was a consistent power hitter.

Advertisement

His first season with the Blue Jays was cut short by shoulder surgery, and he did not play in 2026. The team has not provided a timeline for his return. The videos posted by Santander have been widely condemned on social media. Many fans and advocacy groups called on the Blue Jays to take action.

Santander Faces Potential Discipline

The team's statement did not address whether Santander would face any internal consequences. Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark, the team said. Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs. The Associated Press contributed to this report. See AP's full MLB coverage here.