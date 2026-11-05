Blue Jays' Anthony Santander Shares Islamophobic Videos, Then Deletes Them

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander shared Islamophobic videos on Instagram after the U.S. midterm elections, then deleted them. The team said individual comments do not represent its values.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander shared a series of Islamophobic videos to his Instagram Stories after the United States midterm elections, then deleted the content, according to a report by Offside on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Islamophobic Videos Shared By Santander

The videos were posted after Tuesday night's midterm elections. The posts appeared on Instagram Stories, a format that typically disappears after 24 hours, but they were deleted before that window closed. The exact timing of the deletion was not specified in the report. One video came from a Christian preacher who said there is no such thing as kind Muslims.

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Another claimed Sharia law would be coming to the United States after Dr. Abdulrahim El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan. The election results included El-Sayed's victory in the Michigan Senate race, which was referenced in one of the videos. The content touched on sensitive political and religious themes in the wake of the election results. The preacher in the first video made a blanket statement about Muslims.

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The second video claimed Sharia law would follow the election result in the United States. The Blue Jays were approached for comment by Marley Dickinson of Offside. A team spokesperson provided a statement in response to the posts. Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark, the spokesperson said.

Blue Jays Issue Statement On Posts

Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs. The Blue Jays did not address Santander individually in the statement. The team instead emphasized its commitment to an inclusive ballpark environment for all fans. The team has not said whether Santander will face any discipline over the posts.

The statement focused on organizational values rather than the player's status. Santander, 32, has played only 54 games with the Blue Jays since signing a five-year, $92.5 million deal. He signed the deal before the 2026 season but did not play that year due to labral surgery on his left shoulder in the winter. An attempted return late in the season was aborted after the designated hitter felt something in his shoulder in mid-July.

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Santanders Injury History With Blue Jays

Santander missed the entirety of the 2026 season following the labral surgery. The native of Margarita, Venezuela, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he was an All-Star in 2024. He has been in professional baseball since signing with the Orioles organization. His playing future with Toronto is uncertain after the shoulder injury that cost him the 2026 season.

Santander has not publicly commented on the posts or their deletion. The Blue Jays have also declined to elaborate beyond the spokesperson's statement. The video posts and their removal were confirmed through the outlet's report on Thursday. Santander remains under contract with Toronto.