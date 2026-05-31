Blue Jays' Sanchez Struck by Fan-Thrown Ball During Mound Meeting, Fan Removed

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Sanchez was hit by a ball thrown from the right field stands during a mound meeting in the sixth inning. The incident, deemed accidental by witnesses, involved a young fan who misinterpreted Sanchez's glove signals. The Orioles removed the fan pending investigation as Sanchez, a hot hitter, exited the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Sanchez was struck by a ball thrown from the right field stands, forcing him to leave the game.

The incident occurred during a mound meeting with a 2-0 count when Sanchez, facing the bleachers, appeared to be talking to someone in the crowd. A ball then entered the field and hit him on the right arm, causing him to recoil in pain. Video footage reviewed by Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun showed that a young fan, approximately 13 years old, interpreted Sanchez's glove movements as an invitation to play catch during the stoppage.

The fan threw the ball after Sanchez had turned away, resulting in the accidental hit. Several fans in right field characterized the event as unintentional. The Baltimore Orioles confirmed via Meyer that they have identified the involved fan and removed them from the ballpark while conducting a thorough investigation. Sanchez, 28, has been a key offensive contributor for the Blue Jays recently, posting a .400/.419/.625 slash line with 10 RBI over his last 15 games.

His departure was a significant moment in the matchup, prompting concern from teammates and trainers before he was replaced. The incident has sparked discussions about fan behavior and safety protocols at sporting events, with teams emphasizing the need for vigilance to prevent such interruptions. The ongoing investigation will determine any further actions, while Sanchez's status for future games remains uncertain pending medical evaluation.

Overall, the unexpected interruption added an unusual narrative to what was otherwise a standard contest, drawing attention away from the on-field action and toward the stands where the errant throw originated





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