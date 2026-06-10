Blue Jays Rally Past Phillies 3-2 on Valenzuela's Walk-Off Single

The Toronto Blue Jays staged a ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2, with Brandon Valenzuela hitting a walk-off RBI single. Dylan Cease struck out 11 in six strong innings for Toronto.

The Toronto Blue Jays mounted a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night, with Brandon Valenzuela delivering a walk-off RBI single that sent the Rogers Centre crowd of 41,079 into celebration.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto and showcased resilience from a team that had struggled offensively earlier in the game. Philadelphia struck first in the opening inning when Brandon Marsh ripped an RBI double to score Trea Turner from third base, giving the Phillies an early 1-0 lead. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease, making his return from a stint on the injured list, settled in after that initial setback.

Cease dominated the Phillies lineup, striking out 11 batters over six innings while allowing only three hits, one walk, and one run. His performance kept Toronto within striking distance despite the early deficit. The Blue Jays finally broke through in the third inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a personal hitless streak of 15 consecutive at-bats with a single.

The hit came with some defensive miscue from Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm, whose throw pulled first baseman Bryce Harper off the bag, allowing Guerrero to reach safely. Guerrero, batting as a designated hitter and leading off for the first time this season, pumped his fists in excitement as the crowd roared. Toronto tied the game later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by George Springer.

Both teams traded zeros over the middle innings as starting pitchers and relievers held firm. Toronto's bullpen trio of Jeff Hoffman, Mason Fluharty, and Louis Varland combined for three scoreless innings, with Varland earning the win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Philadelphia countered with Orion Kerkering and Jose Alvarado before turning to closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth. Duran, who entered the game with a 1-2 record, immediately faced trouble.

He issued a leadoff walk to Daulton Varsho, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Pinch-runner Myles Straw moved to third on a groundout and then scored the tying run on a wild pitch from Duran, knotting the game at 2-2. With Varsho now on third, Valenzuela stepped to the plate and delivered a sharp single to center field, plating Varsho and igniting a wild celebration at home plate.

"I was just looking for a good pitch to hit," Valenzuela said after the game. "The wild pitch gave us life, and I wanted to finish it right there. " Ernie Clement continued his strong season, entering the game leading the American League in hits (79) and doubles (19), while ranking fourth in batting average at .309. His consistent production has been a bright spot for the Blue Jays, who improved to 33-35 with the win.

Philadelphia fell to 36-31 despite a solid start from Zack Wheeler, who allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings. Wheeler did not factor in the decision as the bullpen could not hold the tie. Looking ahead, Toronto will send Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday for his first start since April 24 after recovering from forearm and ankle injuries. The Phillies will counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56 ERA).

The Blue Jays hope to build momentum from this comeback victory as they continue their homestand against a tough Phillies team. For Philadelphia, the loss stings but they remain firmly in contention for a playoff spot in the National League. Tuesday's game was a testament to baseball's unpredictability, where a single wild pitch can shift the entire outcome. Toronto's resilience, combined with clutch hitting late, provided a much-needed lift for a team looking to climb back above .500





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