Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologizes for anti-Muslim social media posts

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts, saying the content caused hurt and fell short of his convictions. His apology followed one from team president Mark Shapiro after a meeting with Muslim community leaders.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts. He said the content caused hurt and fell short of his own convictions.

The apology was published in a statement on Instagram. Santander said reflection and conversations with people he trusts made him recognize he should have been more thoughtful about what he shared. He also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. As a man of faith, Santander wrote, it is his belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of religion, background or beliefs.

Also read Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's anti-Muslim posts

Santander Shared Posts Disparaging Muslims

He affirmed his respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background. Santander shared the posts on Nov. 4, a day after the U.S. midterm elections. He deleted them the next morning. The posts included a video of a Christian preacher disparaging Muslims.

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Another post suggested Sharia law would be imposed on the United States after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan. His apology came a day after Blue Jays president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro apologized to the Muslim community and fans. Shapiro spoke after a meeting with community leaders. General manager Ross Atkins also asked Santander to publicly address the controversy.

I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize, Santander wrote. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. Santander added that the experience has taught him to ensure none of his communications promote hate. He also said he must avoid giving the impression that he supports discrimination or violence against anyone.

Blue Jays Manager Demands Public Address

The 32-year-old Venezuelan signed a five-year, US$92.5-million contract with Toronto in January 2025. He missed the entire 2026 big-league season because of injuries. It remains unclear whether the team will discipline him over the posts. The Blue Jays are the only MLB team in Canada.

Canada has a population of over 1.78 million Muslims, according to 2021 census data from Statistics Canada. About 10 per cent of Toronto's 2.8 million residents identify as Muslim, the agency said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.