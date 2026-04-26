Blue Jays Look to Turn Season Around with Return of Trey Yesavage and Strong Pitching

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to rebound from a slow start to the 2026 season with the return of top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage and solid performances from Kevin Gausman and Louis Varland. After a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians, the team remains below .500 but sees Yesavage’s debut as a potential turning point. Injuries have plagued the pitching staff, but Gausman’s efficiency and Varland’s late-game heroics provide optimism for the defending AL champions.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman , 34, delivered a strong performance in a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on April 25, 2026, at Rogers Centre.

Gausman pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs and six hits while striking out three, helping the Blue Jays secure their 11th win of the season. The team, however, remains below .500 with a record of 11-15, struggling to regain the momentum that carried them to the American League title last year.

Manager John Schneider emphasized the importance of Gausman’s efficiency, noting that it not only benefits the game he starts but also eases the burden on the bullpen the following day. Gausman himself expressed satisfaction with his ability to throw strikes and avoid walks, a key factor in his ability to pitch deep into games. The Blue Jays are set to welcome back top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage, who made a sensational debut late last season.

After spending the first month of the 2026 campaign on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Yesavage is expected to be activated and make his season debut on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Schneider praised Yesavage’s progress, stating that the young pitcher has met all the team’s expectations during his recovery. Yesavage’s return is timely, as the Blue Jays have faced significant injury challenges in their pitching staff.

Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, and Yimi Garcia are all recovering from elbow issues, while Cody Ponce is likely out for the season with a knee injury. Veterans Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease have anchored the rotation, but Max Scherzer has struggled, and Eric Lauer has been moved to the bullpen. To bolster their depth, the Blue Jays signed veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin, who started Sunday’s series finale against the Guardians.

In Saturday’s win, Kazuma Okamoto provided a key offensive spark with a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth. Andres Gimenez also contributed with a two-run double that landed on the foul line in left field. The Blue Jays’ bullpen, led by Louis Varland, secured the victory despite a shaky ninth inning.

Varland, who took over as closer after Jeff Hoffman was removed from the role, struck out Brayan Rocchio with the bases loaded to earn his second save. Schneider praised Varland’s composure under pressure, highlighting his ability to secure crucial outs. As the Blue Jays look to turn their season around, the return of Yesavage and strong performances from Gausman and Varland will be critical in their push for another playoff run





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